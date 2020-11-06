Ruptured Helena water line temporarily closes Kessler school

Kessler Elementary School in Helena temporarily closed Friday after a ruptured city water line left the building without running water.
“We can’t hold school without water,” Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream said.
School district officials learned about the problem around 7:45 a.m., Ream said. The school buses were already on the street, and any unaccompanied children were transported to Broadwater Elementary School to be picked up by their families.
“It was a pretty late notification for us,” Ream said.
He said the water line was ruptured as roadwork is completed on Helena’s Westside, and city crews expected to have it fixed within 24 hours. If that’s the case, Kessler will be able to reopen on Monday morning.
“We will keep the Kessler community updated as we learn more from the city,” Ream said.
