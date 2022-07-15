Run, run, run as fast as you can... to get your spot at Symphony Under the Stars

Ahead of Saturday's Symphony Under the Stars, members of the public gathered for the annual “blanket run” Friday to get a prime spot for the event.

The blanket run started at 3 p.m. on Friday for those who made a $5 donation to the Boy Scouts. Even though the run didn't start until 3 p.m., some people were in line as early as 10 a.m. They waited at the top of Guadalupe Hill, or right on the Carroll College field to grab their spots.

"We paid our nephew to come out and sit here early," said John Rehbein with Bridge Assembly church.

Rehbein and his crew were the first in one of four lines on Carroll's field. He said he's been coming to the symphony as long as he can remember, and arrived to wait in line around 12 p.m. on Friday.

"It's a blast. It's about the only event in Helena that's like this where everyone comes out," Rehbein said.

Cory Popp and Brad Popp, two brothers who waited with their blankets at the top of Guadalupe Hill, arrived at 2:30 p.m. They said they've been coming to the event with their families for the last two years and try to get spots next to each other.

"It's cool, and entertaining," Cory said. "We love to bring the kids."

Those who didn't show up early and make a donation – like Rehbein and the Popps – could put their blankets out starting at 5 p.m.

This year’s Symphony Under the Stars, sponsored by Intrepid Credit Union, will celebrate the music of Billy Joel and Elton John. Concert-goers will be listening to classics like "Piano Man" and "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," among other hits.

It’s the 18th year for the event in Helena. Alyssa Warwick, a kindergarten teacher who waited in line starting at 10:30 a.m. to put her blanket out, said she's been coming since the first one.

"I grew up in Helena and have been coming as long as I can remember," Warwick said. "It's a great community event. I love walking around and running into people I haven't seen in a long time."

The symphony, according to its website, typically attracts a crowd of over 17,000. The event collects donations of canned food. This year’s goal is 22,000 pounds of canned food for the Helena Food Share.

The symphony takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Food and drinks will be sold at the event, and the symphony will be followed by its annual fireworks show.

But if you didn’t set your blanket down at some point on Friday, you could be out of luck for a spot.

If you go What: Symphony Under the Stars When: 8 p.m. Saturday Where: Guadalupe Hill on the Carroll College campus Theme: The music of Billy Joel and Elton John Cost: Free