‘Ruler’ performs newest album for The Myrna Loy Soundstage

“There’s something about taking the pain of life and putting it to a good tune. I don’t know why it works,” says Seattle indie scene veteran Matt Batey.

But it does.

And numerous music critics agree.

Batey will be playing songs from his new album, “Extra Blue and High,” at a Soundstage concert at The Myrna Loy, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The concert will be a great way to start the new year with a good bop, according to The Myrna Loy.

While the album, which he recorded as Ruler with his Seattle band, still needs to be mastered before release, Batey’s eager to share the songs now.

Batey is known for his deeply personal and reflective songs that are honest and vulnerable, yet also irresistibly catchy.

He recently moved back to his hometown, Helena, and will be performing with a group of Helena friends and musicians: David Casey, Lenny Eckhardt, Regan Clancy and Jon Anderson.

While they aren’t on the album, they bring their own musical genius to this performance.

After Batey left Helena in 2005, he soon established some serious musical credentials in Seattle.

The Stranger writes of his band’s debut album, “Winning Star Champion,” ”Simply well-written and solidly played rock that fizzes and soars in all the right places and at all the right times, filling you with that strange feeling known as ‘hope.’”

And music website Pitchfork writes: “A cathartic solo debut… It’s hard to make feeling bad sound so good, but Batey pulls it off with ease. (He) uses rock music to transmute his anxiety into fist-pumping catharsis…(and) finds joy in joylessness.

The Myrna Soundstage performance series spotlights Montana performers, featuring original live music concerts before an audience and off-stage interviews with host and musician John Dendy. The show is available for later streaming on The Myrna Loy's Youtube channel.

Tickets for the concert are $15 and are available online at https://themyrnaloy.com, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287.