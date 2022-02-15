Royer notches 6th Race to the Sky victory

Musher Jessie Royer added a sixth jewel to her Race to the Sky crown Monday night when she slid into Lincoln as the winner of this year’s event.

Royer, of Seeley Lake, is the winningest musher in the race’s 37-year history. She won the 500-mile race in 1994 at age 17 and the 300-mile race in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020 and now 2022.

She finished the race with 10 mostly young dogs.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, all the remaining mushers had finished the race. Finishing in order were Josi Thyr in second, Cindy Gallea in third, Clayton Perry in fourth, Bailey Vitello in fifth, Bryce Mumford in sixth, Jed Stephenson in seventh and Jessi Flory, the Red Lantern winner, in eighth place.

There have been four withdrawals in the 300 mile race: Bino Fowler, Rex Mumford, Morgan Anderson and Wade Donaldson.

This story will be updated.

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.