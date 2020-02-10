Royer continues legacy with fifth Race to the Sky 300 win

Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake was the first to finish the 300-mile Montana Race to the Sky Monday night, building on her legacy as the musher with the most wins in the annual dog sled race.

Royer crossed the finish line in Lincoln at 9:23 p.m.

At the same time, four of the other five mushers remaining in the race were all still resting at Whitetail Ranch for their mandatory six-hour rest. First among them to arrive was Gabe Dunham of Darby, followed by Clayton Perry of Choteau, Cindy Gallea and Damon Ramaker of Minnesota. Kevin Mathis of Monona, Iowa, was still three miles out.

Royer started her winning career in the Race to the Sky in 1994 at age 17 and continued with first place wins in 2015, 2016 and 2018. She still holds the record for youngest champion from her 1994 win. Seven of the last eight champions were also women.

"She has a level of understanding of the dogs people would only have a hope to have," Pam Beckstrom, race secretary, said about Royer's skills.

Royer is set to compete in her 18th Iditarod, which kicks off March 7 from Anchorage, Alaska. She placed third last year, bringing her career total Iditarod winnings to over $430,000.