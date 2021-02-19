Rossiter Principal Rex Weltz selected as superintendent

"It's a very difficult decision," said Muszkiewicz. "In some ways you wish it were easier, but that would mean the process didn't do its job."

Muszkiewicz said that in his time on the board, one thing he has learned is the importance of working as a team and thinking beyond one person, which is a quality he sees in Weltz. Trustees Sarah Sullivan, Jennifer Walsh, Terry Beaver, Libby Goldes, Siobahn Hathhorn and Jennifer McKee echoed similar statements about Weltz.

The decision came after a long day of interviews and discussion with the two finalists. Each candidate fielded a question from each member of the board of trustees. The finalists were asked to discuss ways to bounce back from COVID-19, name a time where they had to innovate and discuss their ideal administrative office.

Aten said during his interview that the district had two candidates who were lifelong supporters of public education. Aten's focus was on making Helena No. 1 in the decisions the board and administration makes.

"Let's not worry about what East Helena is doing," Aten said. "Let's not worry about what other districts are doing. Let's put Helena No. 1."