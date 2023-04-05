Rep. Matt Rosendale stopped by the legislative session in Helena on Wednesday to congratulate two young men, who despite their challenges, are serving their state.

The Montana Republican honored Jack Racicot and Witt Williams, who are both working the 2023 legislative session and are childhood friends. He recognized both March 29 in Washington, D.C., as part of the Congressional Record in the U.S. House of Representatives and "making them part of U.S. history." He said Williams and Racicot both serve as examples of “the extraordinary impact those with physical disabilities can have on their community.”

He said both serve as an inspiration to Montanans.

Rosendale made his presentation in the Montana Senate chamber and gave Williams and Racicot plaques displaying the Congressional Record comments.

Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton thanked "both for giving all of us inspiration” and he hoped they would encourage the whole state of Montana to rise to the level that you have.”

Racicot serves as a clerk for the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee. During the 2021 Legislative Session, he was snowboarding at Great Divide where he suffered a debilitating accident that crushed his C5 vertebrae and left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Racicot, the nephew of former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot, returned to the Senate as an aide in the 68th Legislative Session in 2023. Jack's mother, Jaelene Johnson, was also hired to work as an aide to her son.

“Jack’s courageous return to work is a poignant reminder of the strength of Montana’s young men and women,” Rosendale said.

Rosendale also recognized Williams, who was born deaf. His parents were told he would likely finish high school reading at a fourth-grade level.

Williams worked with his mother, Wendy, to ensure that he kept up with his hearing peers. He excelled as a student-athlete while attending Helena High, competing on the varsity tennis team and the Great Divide Ski Team, where he placed in the Slalom at the Winter Deaflympics.

He graduated from Montana State University last spring with a degree in Exercise Science/Kinesiology and had a grade point average of 3.75 and graduating with high honors.

He works for the state Legislature as a Senate Republican majority aide.

Williams is a ski racing coach at Great Divide Ski Area and serves as the varsity tennis coach for Helena High School.

“Witt Williams is an example for all Montanans to follow,” Rosendale said.

Williams said he was honored and shocked by the attention.

He said it was very emotional for him to share that moment with co-workers, the Senate, work community and family.

“I feel like I am a very lucky guy,” he said.

Racicot, who turns 25 on Friday, said he was touched by Rosendale’s gesture.

“It was really sweet of him,” he said.

Williams, 25, said his experience of working the legislative session, which is entering its final weeks, has “been great.”

“I learned a lot,” he said, adding he had great superiors and other colleagues.

"They have been so accommodating and understanding towards my disability, when I ask them to repeat themselves or ask for support," he said. Williams also said he was surprised by the friendships he made with many of the senators.

“I am sorry to see the session end,” he said.

The friendship of Racicot and Williams goes back to middle school days. Racicot said Williams' disability never played a role in their friendship. He was just a fun kid to goof around with.

