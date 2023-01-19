Rosendale checks out vocational training programs at Helena College

Rep. Matt Rosendale toured the campuses of Helena College Thursday during a visit to the capital city.

Helena College Dean and CEO Sandra Bauman and college staff lead the Republican congressman through the school's various vocational training programs, including its aviation and diesel maintenance programs, which attract students from around the country.

"It's important for everyone to understand these types of programs are integral to our community, and they are very expensive to administer," Bauman said in an interview ahead of the meeting with Rosendale.

She noted the skilled workers such programs create are in high demand not only locally, but around the country.

However, Bauman said the majority of Helena College students are Helenans who will eventually transition into the Helena work force.

She said vocational education is gaining in popularity as the return on investment can be high.

Rosendale agreed.

"There are so many students with many different interests and many different skills, and not all of them are going to desire or be successful in a four-year, academic program," Rosendale said in an interview after the tour. "It's return on investment. You have students interested in aircraft maintenance or fire services, and for a fraction of the cost of a four-year degree, they can be earning an incredible income."

Helena College offers programs dedicated to the studies of automotive, aviation and diesel technologies; industrial welding, metal fabrication and CNC machining.

Fire and Emergency Services Instructor Lyn Stimpson, a former fire chief himself, said Helena College's fire and emergency services program graduates are known to be well-trained and often are hired prior to graduation.

"Ultimately, our goal is to get folks into jobs," Stimpson said.

He said of the most recent graduating class, one firefighter is already employed with the Helena Fire Department and another will start on with Bozeman's fire department when its academy begins in the spring.

"We've got them all over the state," he told Rosendale.

Though Helena and the surrounding area recently became the newest, seemingly disparate addition to Montana's eastern congressional district, Rosendale said he is well-acquainted with its needs.

"I am very familiar with the challenges it faces," he said, noting he lived in Helena for four years while serving as the state's insurance commissioner and spent time in the Queen City during his years in the state Legislature.

"And when I'm not in Washington, I'm traveling around my district, meeting with educators, businesses leaders and elected officials to find out what they need," he said.