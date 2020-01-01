A Helena-area teenager whose organ donation saved six lives will be honored on the Donate Life float in the annual Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year's Day.
Much of the Helena community knew Julie Shepherd, who died in 2017 at age 17, as a standout softball player and a state power lifting record holder during her time at Helena High School.
While her parents still maintain their daughter's trophy wall as a testament to her prowess, many Helenans remember Julie as a caring, selfless neighbor.
Julie once cut off the bulk of her long black hair to donate to an organization that makes wigs for cancer patients.
A non-verbal autistic child frequented Park Avenue Bakery, where Julie worked, just to visit with her.
She was fiercely protective over her younger siblings, Sam and Lauren Shepherd, who are now 19 and 18 years old, respectively.
But perhaps her greatest act of selflessness was her donation of six organs after her death. Julie, a registered organ donor, gave the gifts of her soft tissue, pancreas, kidneys, lungs, corneas and heart, which Julie's parents said the surgeon described as the "mythical perfect heart."
Her caring, friendly nature never betrayed her inner battle with severe depression, which eventually proved too much for Julie to overcome.
She was kept on life support for three days at Benefis Health System in Great Falls while the organ recipients, surgeons and overall logistics were arranged.
When LifeCenter Northwest, a federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization based in Bellevue, Washington, held a ceremony in honor of Julie at the Great Falls hospital in November, at least one recipient of Julie's organs was in attendance. A teenage girl from Utah who because of congenital heart disease suffered a heart attack at age 14 received Julie's heart. Because of the generous gift, that Utah girl was able to continue swimming competitively.
"Meeting with her heart recipient really helped our family heal," said Julie's mother, Janene Shepherd, who characterized her daughter's organ donation as "a little bit of light in the darkness."
Julie's father, Derek Shepherd, said meeting the young woman who received Julie's heart was a surreal moment.
"That was her heart beating right there," he said. "That's the impact being a donor can have. She saved lives."
During the LifeCenter Northwest ceremony in November, the Shepherds were also afforded the opportunity to put the finishing touches on their daughter's floragraph, a portrait of Julie made entirely of organic material that will be displayed on the Donate Life float along with the floragraphs of 43 other organ donors from across the country.
While losing a child has been devastating, the Shepherds said it has also inspired them.
"One of our first thoughts was, 'Hey, we need to make sure we're all registered (organ donors),'" Derek Shepherd said.
They have since participated in outreach work with LifeCenter Northwest, helping to spread awareness about the benefits of organ donation.
LifeCenter Northwest flew the Shepherds to Pasadena this week, so they could see their daughter's image on the Donate Life float. They will also be meeting with other families of organ donors and the artists who created the floragraphs.
Julie would have turned 20 on Dec. 21.
"She had such a tremendous impact on those around her," Janene Shepherd said, unable to hold back tears. "Imagine what she could have accomplished."
For more information about becoming an organ donor, visit donatelifemt.org.
Anyone experiencing mental health crises or having thoughts of suicide are encouraged to seek help through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org or calling (800) 273-8255.
