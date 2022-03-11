Ron Vandevender, frequent Libertarian candidate, dies at 64

Ron Vandevender, a Libertarian candidate who ran several times for state office, has died, family members said Friday.

He was 64.

Vandevender died March 10 from a respiratory illness, his wife, Renea, said.

The Craig-area rancher ran three times for a state legislative seat (2010, 2014 and 2018), twice for governor, in 2012 and 2020, and once for lieutenant governor in 2016, his wife said. He never won.

“He might not have won the races he did in Montana, but he ran with his heart,” his wife said in an email.

She said he liked the freedom that the Libertarians represented.

"He believed in liberty," she said.

She said he had hoped to win office since he was a teen in Mississippi when helping the campaign for Ronald Reagan to be president.

According to Ballotpedia, he was born in Orange County, California. He grew up in Mississippi. He moved to Montana in 1999 and lived off the grid.

In 2018, Vandevender was among the seven candidates disqualified from running for state office for not filing business disclosure statements.

He blamed his bad luck on trouble with electronic filing, some by him and some by the state, saying he made several attempts to file.

No services are planned. He will be cremated, his wife said.

Other than his wife, survivors include son, Scott, two sisters and granddaughters Madison and May Mikaila Vandevender. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Richard.

The Montana Libertarian Party could not be reached for comment Fridauy.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.