Romcom roller coaster ride: From cute to chemo

Spoiler Alert

Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: B

“Spoiler Alert” starts out as a GayRomCom, before shifting in mid-film to a GayCancerDram – from light and fluffy, to dark and intense. From cute to chemo.

Not knowing whether to laugh or cry, I did neither.

The schizophrenic script includes Dan Savage as co-writer. Savage is a gay writer from Seattle who developed an international audience for his “Savage Love” advice column, which is blunt, satiric and sensitive.

He’s a very readable writer, but by abruptly shifting tone Savage’s script never gains traction.

But, thanks in part to Savage, the portrayal of gay love is more honest than in many/most gay-themed movies – less oblique, more direct. Gutsy at times.

Gay subplots that were once coded are played Savagely straight, pun intended.

So the very release of a film like “Spoiler Alert” is noteworthy, if disappointing.

The tragic finale is, by far, the most compelling segment. The initial awkward love story is a formula romcom trope.

My advice? Darken the first half by taking out the silly meet-cute and awkward-first-sex stuff and let a serious romance deepen to set the stage for the painful relationship challenge that’s ahead.

I, personally, am a vulnerable target for a tale of partner goodbye, but I never cried. I never invested in the tragedy. Make me care. Please?

Gender themes aside, let’s chat about “cancer cinema” aka “terminal romances.”

Teen-themed cancer dramas can be touching as in “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and even “The Fault in Our Stars.”

When stories of young cancer victims work, it’s because the script is honest and the actors are unpretentious, vulnerable. The comedy in such films is insightful, authentic, so that the final chapter can be subtle, realistic.

“Spoiler Alert” aimed for both cancer drama and gay romcom targets – and left both bullseyes untouched.

When I see films like this, I often think back to 1980’s conversations I had with an excellent Seattle critic, himself gay. He was remarkably patient with the painfully slow evolution of gay themes in film.

Rather than unleashing on timid LGBTQ+ scripts that lacked guts, my critic friend would more often encourage the incremental progress. He didn’t rush the social LGBQT+ evolution. He knew homophobic resistance would be intense. Backlash could and would wound gay friends.

Through that lens, “Spoiler Alert” deserves credit for pushing gender cinema forward a notch by treating a gay romance honestly.

In one scene the gay lovers lie down under a Christmas tree and stare through branches and lights – a quirky but tender scene.

Sometimes, I choose to remember the best, and forget the rest.