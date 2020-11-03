Rolfe, Piskolich win Lewis and Clark Co. races

It worked a lot like a Sonic Drive-In. Voters parked in a City-County Building parking lot manned by about 20 volunteers who gathered the voters' information, collected their ballots from inside, delivered the ballots to the voters, and returned the completed ballots to the elections department.

Kathy Bramer, a chief election judge, said it took about 30 minutes on average for "park and vote" voters to cast their ballots.

"It's quicker out here," Bramer said. "People are saying its the best voting experience they've had."

The elections department worked closely with Lewis and Clark Public Health to ensure the "park and vote" plan was adequate in mitigating transmission of the deadly COVID-19 virus that has plagued this country and election season.

"We are bound and determined not to be a spreader," Bramer said.

Helena resident David Brissette voted in the "park and vote" fashion and said he felt like it may have taken a little longer than casting a vote in the traditional manner, but that it was worth the extra time.

"I liked it better than going inside," Brissette said Tuesday evening. "It was a lot easier with my kids."