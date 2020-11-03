Rolfe, Piskolich win Lewis and Clark Co. races

Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners candidate Tom Rolfe and Justice of the Peace candidate Mark Piskolich won their respective races.
Rolfe (19,977 votes) ended up with a 2,031-vote lead over fellow county commission candidate Mike Fasbender (17,946 votes), securing about 52% of the votes with all precincts reporting.
Rolfe is a former Republican state legislator and works in automobile sales. Fasbender is an entrepreneur and investor who previously ran for county commission as a Republican.
Piskolich (20,156 votes) received a 3,188-vote lead over fellow Justice of the Peace candidate David Rau (16,968 votes) with about 54% of the votes.
Piskolich served as a probation officer for 26 years at the state level and with Lewis and Clark County. Rau has worked in law enforcement in various capacities since 1985, most recently as administrator and captain of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, a program manager and training specialist at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, and Lewis and Clark County undersheriff.
The county elections department reported 37,923 total votes cast in the county commission race and 37,124 total votes in the justice of the peace race.
For the first time, the county elections department implemented a "park and vote" option on Election Day.
It worked a lot like a Sonic Drive-In. Voters parked in a City-County Building parking lot manned by about 20 volunteers who gathered the voters' information, collected their ballots from inside, delivered the ballots to the voters, and returned the completed ballots to the elections department.
Kathy Bramer, a chief election judge, said it took about 30 minutes on average for "park and vote" voters to cast their ballots.
"It's quicker out here," Bramer said. "People are saying its the best voting experience they've had."
The elections department worked closely with Lewis and Clark Public Health to ensure the "park and vote" plan was adequate in mitigating transmission of the deadly COVID-19 virus that has plagued this country and election season.
"We are bound and determined not to be a spreader," Bramer said.
Helena resident David Brissette voted in the "park and vote" fashion and said he felt like it may have taken a little longer than casting a vote in the traditional manner, but that it was worth the extra time.
"I liked it better than going inside," Brissette said Tuesday evening. "It was a lot easier with my kids."
Lifelong Helena resident Tina Melton voted in-person within the City-County Building Tuesday evening and said it was the first time she has voted in 30 years. Melton said voting in-person was far from a headache.
"It was easy," she said. "(The election officials) were super nice."
About 70 volunteers worked the outdoor ballot drop boxes and "park and vote" lot, and more volunteers worked the in-person voting booths. Baker said many of the county's longtime election volunteers are older and opted out of this election.
"We have a lot of first-time judges; younger, first-time judges," Baker said. "It's great to see."
More than 84% of registered Lewis and Clark County voters turned out for Tuesday's election. The county saw 79% voter turnout in the 2016 general election and 74% in the 2012 general election.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.