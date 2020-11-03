Rolfe, Piskolich take an early lead in Lewis and Clark Co. races

Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners candidate Tom Rolfe and Justice of the Peace candidate Mark Piskolich are leading their respective races after the first round of results was released by the Lewis and Clark County Elections Department around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Rolfe (17,946 votes) holds a 2,790-vote lead over fellow county commission candidate Mike Fasbender (15,156 votes), securing more than 53% of the votes counted so far.

Rolfe is a former Republican state legislator and works in automobile sales. Fasbender is an entrepreneur and investor who previously ran for county commission as a Republican.

Piskolich (17,838 votes) holds a 3,191-vote lead over fellow Justice of the Peace candidate David Rau (14,647 votes) with more than 54% of the votes counted so far.

Piskolich served as a probation officer for 26 years at the state level and with Lewis and Clark County. Rau has worked in law enforcement in various capacities since 1985, most recently as administrator and captain of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, a program manager and training specialist at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, and Lewis and Clark County undersheriff.