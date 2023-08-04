The Continental Divide Trail between Flesher Pass and Roger’s Pass has been closed until Rogers Pass Fire activity subsides, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.

Forest order # 01-15-14-23-16 requires hikers and other recreationalists to seek alternative routes between the two points until further notice. The distance is 13.7 miles, according to continentaldividetrail.org. The trail stretches across the United States, nearly 3,100 miles between Mexico and Canada.

The Rogers Pass Fire, now at 46 acres, has been burning just southeast of Lincoln since Aug. 1. It started at state Highway 200 and the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, about 15 miles east of Lincoln. The lightning-sparked fire was listed Friday as being 25% contained. Aviation resources from the Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation responded with aviation and ground resources. There are 62 people assigned to the blaze, officials said at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/

Lincoln District Ranger Jim Yarbrough said the trail was closed for public safety.

He thanked “partners at Montana DNRC and the Wolf Creek Volunteer Fire Department” for their help.

Information about the Rogers Pass Fire will be provided on Facebook @HLCNF and Twitter @LewisandClarkNF.

Visit: https://bit.ly/44XUQKm to view the closure order and more information about the Rogers Pass Fire.