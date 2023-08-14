The Rogers Pass fire is now fully contained and listed as burning 46 acres, officials said.

The area closure has been rescinded. The Continental Divide Trail is once again open between Flesher and Roger's pass.

The lightning-sparked fire started on the afternoon of Aug. 1, south of Highway 200 and the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, about 15 miles east of Lincoln.

Aviation resources, crews and heavy equipment from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Forest Service are on scene with more resources, according to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.

The fire was listed as 100% contained Sunday afternoon. This means firefighters were able to complete a perimeter around the fire and stop it from spreading.