Roger Lynn: Where are we going from here?

The same sort of process can also apply to our collective life together, at all levels – local, regional, national, global. We have learned that artists make a valuable contribution to our lives. We have learned that folks in low-wage jobs are making an essential contribution to keeping us alive. We have learned that much about our current health care system is broken at a fundamental level. We have learned that our economic system is extremely fragile. We have learned that the most marginal and vulnerable people among us are often the least protected and the most likely to experience devastating harm. We have learned that things seem to work best when we recognize we are all in this together, with each of us contributing to the well-being of all. We have learned that the health of the planet can improve in a very short amount of time if we give it a chance. So much that we have learned. And now we have the opportunity to take advantage of this moment to repent (which literally means to change course and move in a different direction). We can choose which of these lessons are worth carrying with us into the new day which is dawning, and what parts of the old “normal” are best left behind us. We can decide to come together and help to shape the future in new and exciting ways which will better serve all people and all of creation. It will require courage, and creativity, and compassion, and commitment. It will require all of us, and it will require help from a power greater than ourselves. And the time for such decisions and such action begins now, before the old “normal” has a chance to re-assert itself.