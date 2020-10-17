Roger Lynn: Explore the foundation of your faith

A number of years ago I attended a lecture series that featured Dr. Rodney Romney. He spoke to us about what he perceives to be the core values for his faith, which he talked about in terms of the way of the heart, the way of the head, and the way of the hand. Each “way” represents a particular focus, a particular emphasis for faith. The way of the heart might be described in terms of spirituality, or mysticism. The way of the head might be described in terms of the intellectual or the scholarly.

The way of the hand might be described in terms of service, justice, or social action. Each of these “ways” has value and strengths. But finally, each by itself is inadequate for the task. All three are necessary to live a balanced, harmonious, meaningful life of faith. At the heart of faith for Rodney Romney is relationship – with God, with each other, and with the world.

What are your core values? What are the understandings of God (Spirit, the Sacred, Mystery, whatever name or names you choose to use), the world, and how it all fits together that form the foundation of your faith? How is all of that reflected in your life? I invite you to find some time soon (later today, the next couple of days, sometime soon) exploring and seeking to identify your own core values.