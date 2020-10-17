Roger Lynn: Explore the foundation of your faith

Faith can be a complex and complicate thing. Even just the word means different things to different people, and it often carries so much negative baggage that folks simply avoid it altogether.
But if we understand it as the relationship we have with whatever values we hold most dear, then we might find room to ponder and explore the landscape that opens up for us. So, from that starting place I invite you to spend some time considering the core values which form the foundation upon which your faith is built.
Engaging in such an exercise, at least once in a while, helps us to keep everything else in perspective, and it provides us with a renewed sense of spiritual energy to continue living out our faith from day to day.
The prophet Micah offered his core values when he wrote, “God has told you, O people, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8) At the heart of Micah’s faith is relationship – with God, with each other, and with the world.
Jesus had the opportunity to share his core values on the occasion when someone asked him about “the greatest commandment.” He responded, – “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” (Matthew 22: 37-40) At the heart of Jesus’ faith is relationship – with God, with each other, and with ourselves.
A number of years ago I attended a lecture series that featured Dr. Rodney Romney. He spoke to us about what he perceives to be the core values for his faith, which he talked about in terms of the way of the heart, the way of the head, and the way of the hand. Each “way” represents a particular focus, a particular emphasis for faith. The way of the heart might be described in terms of spirituality, or mysticism. The way of the head might be described in terms of the intellectual or the scholarly.
The way of the hand might be described in terms of service, justice, or social action. Each of these “ways” has value and strengths. But finally, each by itself is inadequate for the task. All three are necessary to live a balanced, harmonious, meaningful life of faith. At the heart of faith for Rodney Romney is relationship – with God, with each other, and with the world.
What are your core values? What are the understandings of God (Spirit, the Sacred, Mystery, whatever name or names you choose to use), the world, and how it all fits together that form the foundation of your faith? How is all of that reflected in your life? I invite you to find some time soon (later today, the next couple of days, sometime soon) exploring and seeking to identify your own core values.
I suspect that even if you only do this for a few minutes you will begin a process that will continue. The answers you come up with will likely require further refinement and reflection as time goes on. It is a life-time process. Begin now and let the process take you where it will.
May you remember to watch for Sacred Presence in your life. May you remember to reflect Sacred Presence in our living. May you continue to discover ways of living which make a difference, for yourself, for each other, and for the world.
Roger Lynn is the pastor at Plymouth Congregational Church, which is affiliated with the United Church of Christ.
