Rodney Street reconstruction gets a $660K boost

Helena's forthcoming Rodney Street reconstruction received a shot in the arm thanks to more than half a million dollars in Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Account funds from the state.

The Helena City Commission approved a resolution during its Monday meeting that commits the approximately $660,000 in gas tax revenue to the project. Per state law, Helena will match $1 for every $20 the state kicks in, which will come from the city's street maintenance and improvements fund.

The project to overhaul the infrastructure of one of the city's oldest neighborhoods, which includes addressing non-ADA compliant sidewalks and updating street lights, water mains and sewer mains, is planned to occur in three phases.

The first phase, which includes Rodney Street from Broadway Street to Ninth Avenue, was scheduled to begin in spring 2020 but was delayed after city staff neglected to secure financing needed for the project in fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

"There weren't a lot of controls in place to make sure that the right people were informed at the right times to get all these loans initiated," the city's Budget Analyst Chris Couey told the commissioners during their April 29, 2020, meeting.