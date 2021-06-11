Rodney Street reconstruction claims more than 20 boulevard trees

Daly said the vast majority of the trees removed were ash trees, so their removal coincides with the city's urban forestry division's mission to mitigate the impact of a looming infestation of emerald ash borer insects.

About 60% of Helena’s trees are green ash. In 35 other states an insect called the emerald ash borer has devastated ash trees, killing up to 99% when they infest an area.

With the insects expanding their range, city officials set a goal in 2019 of reducing ash trees to 10% of all city trees.

"This does fit in with that plan," Daly said. "It's taking several steps at once."

The city intends to replace the trees removed from Rodney Street with two-inch caliper trees between eight and 10 feet tall.

Daly said the plan is to plant more trees than were removed, filling in some of the existing gaps in boulevard trees.

Transportation Systems Director David Knoepke told the city commission in April that the project is fully funded in the city's current budget.