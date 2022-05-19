Rodney Street neighborhood to celebrate upgrades at Saturday block party

The Myrna Loy, Helena Civic Television and Rodney Street-area businesses are set to host a block party Saturday to mark the first steps in the neighborhood's revival.

A combination of Helena Public Works infrastructure upgrades and a National Endowment for the Arts grant came together in 2021 to drive the community-minded overhaul.

The $100,000 "creative placemaking grant" helped The Myrna Loy hire a design collective of three local artists and designers in addition to a visual storyteller in hopes of quantifying the desires of Rodney Street residents through various outreach efforts.

"The goal was to demonstrate how putting art and artists at the center of community development can make a big impact quickly and inexpensive," said Myrna Loy Executive Director Krys Holmes.

Holmes said the cooperation from the city and the keen public outreach skills of the artists hired allowed for welcome change while preserving what neighborhood denizens love most about their block.

Schedule of events 10 a.m. to noon: Adopt a Planter Planting Party

2:30 p.m: Screening of "Rodney Street is Something Beautiful" at The Myrna Loy

3:30 p.m.: Walking tour of the new Rodney Street art projects

4:30 p.m.: Music by All Bets Are Off

6:30 p.m.: Tiernan Irish Dancers

7:15 p.m.: Comedian Rodney Norman

8-9 p.m.: Music by Max Hay The block party will be held at Rodney Street Laundry, 122 North Rodney.

Jeanie Warden lives on Rodney Street and owns Rodney Street Laundry. Warden is also a videographer and photographer who participated in The Myrna Loy's "Rodney Street is..." project.

Warden said she spent months taking photographs, interviewing residents and gathering historical anecdotes of the area. She compiled the footage into about a half-hour documentary called "Rodney Street is Something Beautiful."

The documentary is scheduled to premier at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in The Myrna Loy's theater.

Following the screening, the artists involved in the larger project will lead a walking tour of the neighborhood, showcasing the public art installations, benches and other works.

Warden said to get the opportunity to create art that preserves the history of her own neighborhood was "pretty neat, but a little nerve-racking."

She said she shot all the video and edited the footage herself. No one else has seen her film.

"Hopefully celebrating the neighborhood will generate more interest in the area," Warden said. "The improvements look beautiful, down to the street lights. It's just so slick and so nice."

B&B Market owner Chris Carson said while the construction on Rodney Street in the summer of 2021 did burden businesses in the area, "it was worth it."

AARP of Montana helped pay for the cost of the local artist-crafted benches around the block also installed as part of the project.

"I didn't think it would make that big of a difference, but it has," Carson said, recalling the day when the benches were installed. "It's given a tranquility in a way to the place."

Saturday's block party is set to take place in the B&B Market parking lot, beginning at 4:30 p.m. with local band All Bets Are Off. Tiernan Irish Dancers are scheduled perform at 6:30 p.m. And from 8 to 9 Max Hay is slated to perform.

From 10 a.m. to noon, The Myrna Loy is also hosting an "Adopt-a-Planter Planting Party. Those who signed up to "adopt" one of the block's new planters will receive free seeds and plants courtesy of Gardenwerks.

Holmes said proceeds from beverage tent sales during the block party will go toward the creation of three new murals in the neighborhood, including on The Myrna Loy facade and the former Office of Probation and Parole building.

For the city half of the equation, the infrastructure upgrades will eventually stretch from Broadway Street to Lyndale Avenue and have been planned in three phases, with the southern phase completed in 2021.

Completion of subsequent phases was up in the air following a lawsuit filed against the city in district court in February asserting its street assessment fees collected annually are illegal. That lawsuit is ongoing.

The money derived from those assessments typically backs the loans secured by the city to pay for projects like Rodney Street, but the lawsuit means the city needed to find alternative funding methods to complete Rodney Street on time.

The Helena City Commission on May 9 approved the diversion of nearly three quarters of a million dollars in Montana Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Program funds, the entirety of the city's 2022 allocation of those state funds, to cover the cost of Rodney Street.

Also during its May 9 meeting, the city commission awarded the phase two contract, totaling more than $4.3 million, to Helena Sand and Gravel.

Phase two will cover Rodney Street between Ninth and Helena avenues, and work is expected to begin this summer.

