Rodney Street ash trees to be removed despite residents' objections

Following an announcement from Helena's Transportation Systems Department that all ash trees along the stretch of Rodney Street the city is upgrading, some more than 100 years old, would be removed Wednesday, complaints from neighborhood residents led the city to temporarily stall the project.

The city is making infrastructure improvements on Rodney Street, including new water mains, sewer mains, curbs, gutters and streetlights, a phased project that began in 2020.

City Arborist Chris Daly was brought in to assess the health of the city-owned boulevard trees and initially recommended the removal of 80 trees along the project corridor due to the poor health of the trees and looming threat of an emerald ash borer infestation.

Public meetings regarding the project were conducted throughout 2019 and 2020, and Transportation Systems Director David Knoepke said a common concern among attendees was the removal of trees.

Daly marked 14 trees for immediate removal due to poor health and a likelihood of structural failure.

When an early November wind storm toppled four trees in the project area that were not marked for removal as part of the reassessment, it was decided the root structures were no longer stable enough and all the trees were to be removed. A notice was sent to property owners in the project area Monday that tree removal would begin Wednesday.

"I totally understand where the passion comes from from some of the folks in the neighborhood, but the city has a responsibility to keep people safe, and when we have really exceptional professionals who tell us we need to replace these, I think it's incumbent upon us to listen," Helena City Commissioner Emily Dean said during an administrative meeting Wednesday.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said he received numerous, sometimes "derogatory" emails demanding the city temporarily halt its plan. A revised timeline has yet to be announced.

Though the public outcry resulted in a delay, the city will proceed with the removal of the trees primarily because of the public safety risk they now pose.

Knoepke said "with some of the infrastructure that has been put back into the ground and basically replaced, some of these trees were damaged through construction and some of them were compromised with the installation of utilities, the street and infrastructure."

Particularly with trees on the eastern side of Rodney Street, the replacement of major utilities buried 4 to 6 feet deep necessitated the removal of substantial segments of root balls.

"With that ... it was decided that with the compromised trees that we already had, trees that came down that didn't appear to be compromised, it was in the best interest of the city and the adjacent property owners and the people who use the street every day to remove the trees just for safety purposes," Knoepke said.

Collins asked about the possibility of liability waivers for property owners who do not want the boulevard tree in front of their property removed.

City Attorney Rebecca Dockter said moving forward with the existing plan to remove the trees deemed compromised as quickly as possible is the best way to "mitigate our liability."

"It's a serious issue for us to address in a timely fashion, and it's part of the reason why we are moving so quickly to remove the trees that we now see are damaged," Dockter said. "It just wouldn't be my advice to take waivers from people who like a pretty tree to leave the tree there and leave it to the city to take the risk of something happening."

Each tree removed is set to be replaced come spring with either an oak or elm sapling.

Daly said this is for the overall health of the city's forest.

"One of the fundamentals of forestry is diversity not only species but age to create a more resilient forest canopy, and that applies to urban forestry as well," Daly said. "So it's not just for emerald ash borer but that is a very important consideration because it is spreading through the United States. Montana is kind of in the middle of the hot zone at this point. It's always been my professional opinion it's a matter of when and not if."

Interim City Manager Tim Burton offered some sympathy for neighborhood residents.

"I think everybody's well-intentioned here," Burton said. "It's just that we're in a position here that hard decisions need to be made for public safety and at the same time revitalize the neighborhood in terms of infrastructure improvements, new trees, etc. It's a transitional time. I know that that can be difficult."