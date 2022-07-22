Rodeo, concerts, carnival and more on tap for Helena's Last Chance Stampede and Fair

Late July always means fair time in Helena.

The Last Chance Stampede and Fair gallops into Helena at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds July 27-30, with a variety of entertainment, concerts, events, fun, and fair food.

The Night Show on July 27 kicks off the festivities, and this year, it’s a two-for-one concert.

Randy Houser and Jimmie Allen, both country music stars, will sing their hits for fans. Houser is more traditional country than Allen. Allen hosted this year’s CMA Awards and last year, won the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, becoming only the second black artist to win the category.

This year, the Friday, July 29 night of rodeo is the “Man-Up Crusade,” bringing awareness to the issue of domestic violence. Fans are asked to wear purple to the rodeo that night; funds will be raised through raffles, with monies raised going to The Friendship Center in Helena.

During the day, fair-goers can enjoy free stage entertainment like Tyzen the comedy hypnotist; the Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show; juggler extraordinaire Peter Irish; ventriloquist David Malmberg; and Steve the balloon artist.

New this year are concerts following the rodeos on July 29 and 30.

Up and coming country music artist Dylan Scott will perform on July 29 at 9:30 pm in the Exhibit Hall. Dylan Scott’s biggest hits include “My Girl,” and “Nobody.” Opening for Scott is the local band Insufficient Funds.

Hairball, an '80s rock band, performs after the rodeo on July 30. Playing hits from stars like Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith, the band is like 20 concerts in one night.

The concerts following the nights of rodeo are due to fan feedback, said Kevin Tenney, general manager for the Lewis & Clark Co. Fairgrounds. “We’d like to give people more to do than just one night of concerts, if they’re not rodeo fans,” he said. “We’re hoping to draw more people in, and give them things to do.”

No fair is complete without fair food, and the Stampede and Fair has a wide variety.

From deep-fried delicacies to wood-fired pizza, there’s something for everyone: Acai bowls, steak sandwiches, mini donuts, roasting corn, lemondairies, Indian tacos, and deep-fried s’mores, strawberries and candy bars.

The Stampede and Fair includes other related events, like the Kiddie Stick Horse Rodeo (July 27, 8 am); carnival (July 27-30); parade (July 30, 12 noon) and more.

For a complete schedule, visit lccfairgrounds.com/last-chance-stampede. Scroll to the bottom for the schedule.

The July 27 Night Show tickets are $60 in advance and $70 the day of the show. Dylan Scott concert tickets are $35 in advance and $38 after July 26. Hairball concert tickets are $28 in advance and $31 after July 26.

Rodeo tickets for Thursday, July 28 are general admission and $20 for adults in advance and $22 after July 26. Children’s tickets for July 28 are $5.

Rodeo tickets for Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 are all reserved seating and $23 in advance and $25 after July 26.

For more information, visit the website at LCCFairgrounds.com or call the fairgrounds office at 406-457-8516.