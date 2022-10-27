Rocky Mountain Care Center in Helena is closing

Rocky Mountain Care Center, a skilled nursing residence in Helena, has announced that it is closing and that Dec. 24 will be its last day.

“Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years,” a post on its website says, adding it has provided 45 years of excellence.

Rocky Mountain Care Center, attached to the old St. John’s Hospital at 30 S. Rodney St., is operated by Lantis Enterprises and has 25 residents, who were told Tuesday the facility was closing. Rocky Mountain Care Center will help them relocate, the chief operating officer of Lantis Enterprises said Wednesday.

“It’s the perfect storm,” COO Wendy Soulek, who at one time was administrator of the Helena facility, said about the closing. She added that the care center, which she said has been in Helena since 1992, had an excellent team and a 5-star rating. She said people are choosing options other than nursing homes and that Medicaid reimbursement rates set by the state Legislature are not high enough.

“Medicaid is always underfunded,” she said.

The Balanced Budget Act signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1997 contained the largest reductions in federal Medicaid spending since 1981. It repealed the “Boren amendment,” which required that Medicaid nursing home rates be “reasonable and adequate" to meet the costs.

Soulek said since 1997 they have seen a bigger decline, and more nursing homes have been closing over the past several years. She said some of that is due to people going to assisted-living facilities or home-based services. She said these types of operations do not have the same level of regulations as nursing homes.

Some operators have noted they struggled with staff shortages.

A spokesman for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) said the Legislature has not authorized additional supplemental funding to DPHHS for nursing homes over the course of this biennium. There are 65 long-term care facilities in Montana at this time, he said.

Soulek said nursing homes have more regulations than nuclear power plants.

She said her team has asked residents where they would like to go and will start working to help them into the location that accepts them.

Soulek is the daughter of Lantis Enterprises founder Will and Mary Ellen Lantis. She said at one time they had 15 nursing homes in Montana and were the state’s largest provider for 35 years. She said they now have seven.

In September, Lantis closed Lake View Care in Bigfork. Lantis had another facility in Kalispell where officials said there is enough bed space to absorb the Lake View Care residents.

Soulek was asked how the closing was impacting her.

“It’s killing me,” Soulek said. “It’s very hard on the staff.”

She was asked if there would be any more closures.

“I am trying like hell not to,” she said.

Soulek said Montana does not have nearly enough nursing homes for its 147,040 square miles.

“The Baby Boom is coming,” she said of the large generation of people born between 1946-1964 who are reaching retirement age.

“It’s going to get ugly in your state if you do not take action," she said.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said earlier this year he doesn’t intend to direct American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds toward rescuing nursing homes, a DPHHS official said.

Hughes said she expected Medicaid rates to be a subject of discussion in the next legislative session.

Rose Hughes, executive director of the Montana Health Care Association, said this is the ninth nursing home closure in the past six or seven months.

“I think every closure is a failure by the state of Montana to pay Medicaid rates that allow these facilities to take care of their residents,” she said.

“These facilities were never wealthy but they could keep it together,” Hughes said.

She said the state was complicit in the closures.

“While every one is different, they are all sad and they do not need to be happening," Hughes said, adding “this is a terrible way to treat older Montanans who need this care.”

She said some are moved great distances and are not visited as often by family and friends.

Hughes said studies, some in the draft stage, have shown serious Medicaid underfunding.

“I think the reckoning is coming,” she said, noting costs have been pushed by the pandemic and now inflation.

Hughes said one study still in draft form shows nursing homes should be paid $280 a day in Medicaid reimbursement while the state is paying $210.

She said she was hopeful lawmakers would take a serious look at it. If not, more nursing homes will close.

Hughes said she was also optimistic the reimbursement rate would be increased.

“I am hopeful but there are no guarantees,” she said.

DPHHS' Senior and Long Term Care Division has a facility closure team that can assist the facility staff and family members in finding placements, explaining options available and developing transition plans to ensure the least amount of disruption to the resident.

They can be reached by email at SLTCHELP.dphhs@mt.gov or phone at 406-444-4077.

Emily Schabacker of The Billings Gazette contributed to this story.