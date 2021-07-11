Rock Creek fire near Craig caused by vehicle pulling trailer, officials say

“It moved really fast,” he said.

Wright said the investigation was ongoing but that the cause was not suspicious.

Authorities said eight residences had been evacuated and as of Sunday morning the residents were allowed to return home. They said the southbound lane of Interstate 15, which had been closed Saturday night, reopened 8 a.m. Sunday. Sevenmile Road from Craig to state Highway 287 remained close to enable use by emergency vehicles.

Wright said several law enforcement agencies were called in to assist the sheriff. They included the Montana Highway Patrol, state Fish and Game, and the Bureau of Land Management.

Spliethof said it was mostly grass and timber that burned. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The DNRC said Saturday it is working with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, Lewis and Clark County, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Montana Department of Transportation and multiple volunteer fire departments through county mutual aid.