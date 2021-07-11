Rock Creek fire near Craig caused by vehicle pulling trailer, officials say

A vehicle pulling a trailer had some problems and sparked a fire that has burned about 3,500 acres south of Craig, temporarily shut down a portion of the interstate and forced eight residences to evacuate, officials said.
The fire was reported about 4:45 p.m. Saturday on state Highway 287, a couple miles north of Interstate 15 between Craig and Wolf Creek. By Sunday morning, fire officials were optimistic.
“It’s looking pretty good now,” Chris Spliethof, a fire management officer with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said as he surveyed the scene just off state Highway 287. “We have a line around it with equipment.”
He said firefighters would work throughout the day on securing the line and making sure the fire was contained. As of Sunday night, the fire, which had burned 3,420 acres, was 80% contained.
The DNRC served as the lead fire agency for the blaze.
Spliethof said at one time there were as many as 80 fire personnel battling the blaze. By Sunday morning that had been reduced to 25 firefighters. Two helicopters aided on-the-ground crews with nearly 30 water drops to the southeast area of the fire. Other resources included 14 engines, three water tenders; two road graders and one dozer.
Kevin Wright, special operations captain with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, said a vehicle had some “trailer issues” and sparked the fire.
“It moved really fast,” he said.
Wright said the investigation was ongoing but that the cause was not suspicious.
Authorities said eight residences had been evacuated and as of Sunday morning the residents were allowed to return home. They said the southbound lane of Interstate 15, which had been closed Saturday night, reopened 8 a.m. Sunday. Sevenmile Road from Craig to state Highway 287 remained close to enable use by emergency vehicles.
Wright said several law enforcement agencies were called in to assist the sheriff. They included the Montana Highway Patrol, state Fish and Game, and the Bureau of Land Management.
Spliethof said it was mostly grass and timber that burned. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
The DNRC said Saturday it is working with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, Lewis and Clark County, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Montana Department of Transportation and multiple volunteer fire departments through county mutual aid.
The air was thick with smoke in Craig and Wolf Creek. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality's closest monitoring stations are in Great Falls and Helena. The Great Falls' station rated the air quality as moderate. And the Helena station rated it as moderate as well, but also marked some portions of the day as unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Other fires northeast of Helena that are still burning include the Ellis fire, 2.5 miles south of the Smith River, and the Balsinger fire, which is 7 miles west of Neihart. The Ellis fire has grown to 216 acres and the Balsinger fire is now at 229 acres. Both are 0% contained.
Both fires, which are within the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, started July 8 and their cause is still under investigation.
On Sunday the Meagher County Sheriff's Office posted that a pre-evacuation notice had been issued for the Smith River corridor from Camp Baker to the confluence with Blacktail Creek.
"The Ellis Fire has strong potential to spread north and/or northeast," the notice said, adding a red flag warning was in effect until Sunday night.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Sunday evening that high winds from the Balsinger fire are endangering Belt Park-area homes and residents were being evacuated.
