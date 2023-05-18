The newest exhibit at ExplorationWorks, "The Robot Zoo," will make its debut on Saturday.

The Robot Zoo features robot animals and hands-on activities that illustrate fascinating real-life characteristics, such as how a chameleon changes colors and how a fly walks on the ceiling. The three larger-than-life-size animated robots include a chameleon and a platypus. Also featured is a house fly with a 3-foot wingspread.

The exhibit is based on the book “The Robot Zoo” that was conceived, edited, and designed by Marshall Editions of London, England.

“We’re excited to bring this exhibit to our community. Not only does it feature robots – something we’re very familiar with here at ExWorks – it is also a very hands-on experience”, Matt Jetty, ExplorationWorks exhibits & facilities director, said in a news release.

ExplorationWorks will re-open to the public 10 a.m. Saturday at 995 Carousel Way. The Robot Zoo will be on exhibit through Sept. 3.

The Robot Zoo is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, St. Peter’s Health, and TDS.

ExplorationWorks opened in 2007 and has been inspiring kids and their families to discover, explore, and develop a lifelong love for science. It offers hands-on exhibits, programs, workshops, classes, and camps for kids, youths, families, seniors, as well as school and community groups.