Road work to close streets around Helena's Lincoln Park

Several streets to the south and east of the Sixth Ward's Lincoln Park will be closed through Friday while crews complete asphalt milling in the area.

The city of Helena stated in a news release that work will start Tuesday and continue through Friday with traffic impacted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

On June 21 and 22, crews are scheduled to work on Phoenix Avenue from North Hannaford Street to Montana Avenue; North Oakes Street from Phoenix Avenue to Cedar Street; and Harris Street from Phoenix Avenue to Cedar Street.

On June 23 and 24, crews are scheduled to work on North Roberts Street from Walnut Street to the railroad tracks; Lamborn Street between Walnut and Poplar streets; Poplar Street between Harris and North Oakes streets; Chestnut Street between Harris and North Hannaford streets; and Walnut Street between Harris and North Hannaford streets.

No on-street parking will be allowed in the work zone during this project. Traffic will be restricted to neighborhood residents "and delays should be expected," the news release states.

The work is weather dependent.

A map of street maintenance projects is available at www.helenamt.gov/maintenance/.

Those with questions or concerns should call (406) 447-1566.

