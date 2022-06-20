 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Road work to close streets around Helena's Lincoln Park

  • 0

Several streets to the south and east of the Sixth Ward's Lincoln Park will be closed through Friday while crews complete asphalt milling in the area.

The city of Helena stated in a news release that work will start Tuesday and continue through Friday with traffic impacted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

On June 21 and 22, crews are scheduled to work on Phoenix Avenue from North Hannaford Street to Montana Avenue; North Oakes Street from Phoenix Avenue to Cedar Street; and Harris Street from Phoenix Avenue to Cedar Street.

On June 23 and 24, crews are scheduled to work on North Roberts Street from Walnut Street to the railroad tracks; Lamborn Street between Walnut and Poplar streets; Poplar Street between Harris and North Oakes streets; Chestnut Street between Harris and North Hannaford streets; and Walnut Street between Harris and North Hannaford streets.

Map of road closures around Lincoln Park

This city of Helena map shows the roads impacted by work being conducted the week of June 20. The streets with darker lines will be closed June 21-22. Roads highlighted with lighter lines are scheduled to be closed June 23-24.

No on-street parking will be allowed in the work zone during this project. Traffic will be restricted to neighborhood residents "and delays should be expected," the news release states.

People are also reading…

The work is weather dependent.

A map of street maintenance projects is available at www.helenamt.gov/maintenance/.

Those with questions or concerns should call (406) 447-1566.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine set to ban Russian books and music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News