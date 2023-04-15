The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting will begin work on the $39 million Interstate 15 Wolf Creek north and south project next week.

This project will rehabilitate about 7 miles of Interstate 15 near Wolf Creek. The project area begins about 5 miles south of Wolf Creek and extends north to the Augusta interchange (exit 228).

Construction will begin on the southbound side of the interstate this spring. Both north and southbound traffic will travel on the northbound side of the interstate through the work zone. The project was awarded to Riverside Contracting with a bid of $39,193,089.

Speed limits will be reduced throughout the project area and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Wide loads over 12 feet will be staged on both ends of the work zone and allowed through at specific times of the day.

Access to the Wolf Creek and Augusta interchange on- and off-ramps will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is expected to take three construction seasons to complete. Work resurfacing southbound I-15 will take place in 2023. Northbound I-15 will be resurfaced in 2024, along with conjoining ramps and crossroads. In 2025, crews will return to chip seal the project and apply final pavement markings.

The project is to improve the driving surface and improve roadway safety on this stretch of I-15. The extreme climate and numerous freeze/thaw cycles in Wolf Creek Canyon have caused the roadway material to degrade to the point where routine maintenance is no longer practical.

More information about the planned improvements and construction activities can be found at bit.ly/wcrk15.

For current traffic conditions and up-to-date restrictions, visit 511mt.net.