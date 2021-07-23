RMDC fights air-conditioning woes at Eagle Manor

The Rocky Mountain Development Council has been combating broken air conditioning units since July 1 at its Eagle Manor Residences in Helena.

According to operations director Kathy Marks, the issues stemmed from coil blockages on the second, third and fourth floors of the 66-unit affordable housing facility. Working with two separate contractors, RMDC has been trying to get the problem resolved for the majority of the month but are still waiting on some parts to fix a few remaining units.

The outages have occurred during times that temperatures have gotten into the 90s.

Marks said there are about eight "cottage" units that remain without air conditioning along with the main office and lobby on the first floor of the building. So far three residents were moved due to health concerns. One resident was moved to a different room with air conditioning and two other residents were moved into hotel rooms paid for by RMDC.

"We really want to take care of our seniors," Marks said. "It's really unfortunate that this happened at a time when it's so hot outside."