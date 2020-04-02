Rita’s impossible dream: From hairdresser to professor

He tells her to go away. That he’s no longer suited to teach. But Rita will not be chased away. She stands in front of him and announces she’ll be back every week at this time. And she keeps her promise.

And so, a drama of self-discovery by a hairdresser begins counterpointed with the tragedy of self-destruction by her tenured tutor.

She will rise. He will fall.

Eventually, Rita will leave her husband.

“He wonders where the girl he married is,” she says. “Well, she’s gone. And I have taken her place with confidence and pride I’ve never known before.”

In the end the student will surpass her teacher in every way. She knows that’s what’s happening and yet she also knows she owes her escape from her old self to her teacher.

“You’re a good teacher, Frank,” she says. “Thanks.”

“Educating Rita,” directed by Lewis Gilbert from Willy Russell’s script, is powered by two authentic interior performances by Julie Walters and Michael Caine.