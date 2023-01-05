‘Rip-Wrapped: Breaking New Ground’ opens at The Myrna Loy

When you walked into Robert Harrison’s studio last Friday, you couldn't help but notice a large, dominant arch woven from willow branches and autumn colors.

A cluster of intriguing, brightly colored shapes – perhaps boats, houses, teepees, cocoons, pods, nests – nestled on nearby tables.

All were awaiting transport to The Myrna Loy’s Jailhouse Gallery for installation this week as part of a new exhibit: “Rip-Wrapped: Breaking New Ground,” which opens Friday, Jan. 6, and runs through March 15. An artist talk and slideshow are 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, followed by a reception.

The pieces, created by Helena ceramic artists Harrison and Danielle O’Malley, are a collaboration that explores how to create art in a sustainable way using locally available natural materials.

The title of their show is a riff on riprap – the stones used to protect streambanks from erosion.

The large arch woven from willows is a central focus of the installation.

It’s inspired by and reflects the arch of The Myrna Loy’s iconic wooden jailhouse door.

The willow structure has been wrapped in upcycled cloth strips from old T-shirts and bedsheets that were covered with adobe clay.

It will be anchored in place with about 500 pounds of local river rocks.

A major inspiration for the smaller artworks in the show reflect shapes of early shelters created by the peoples of the American West and echo some of the materials they would have used.

In this case – willow that has been bent into organic shapes and covered in either adobe, paper clay or handmade paper.

Using a machine called a Hollander beater, the artists made different materials to coat the willow structures.

O’Malley created a mix of clay and binder that they dipped strips of fabric into and used as a woven wrapping around the willow, almost like weaving baskets.

They also used the Hollander beater to make colorful handmade paper that could be stretched and pinched over willow forms.

As a final step, they coated all the sculptures with a polyurethane glaze.

None of the clay items were fired in a kiln, but rather air dried – thus lowering their carbon footprint.

Some of these nearly three dozen works will be suspended from the ceiling, while others will be placed on pedestals.

The installation “will be sort of an immersive experience for the viewer,” said Harrison.

Known internationally for his architectural sculptures and installations, Harrison is a former Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts resident artist and board president.

His distinctive arches can be seen in numerous settings around Helena including: The Bray grounds and outside of ExplorationWorks.

O’Malley, who earned an MFA from University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, is executive director of Art Mobile of Montana and director of Montana Clay.

The two came together because of their mutual interest in exploring how to make art from sustainable, renewable materials, and they often meet to visit because they have neighboring studios.

Both are also members of the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts Green Task Force.

Through this exhibit, they hope to inspire others and show “that anyone can create by using locally available materials,” they say in their artist statement.

Harrison said that ceramics artists are keenly aware “they are using Mother Earth, (and) don’t want to inflict any more harm on it.”

The sustainable movement is very strong in the ceramics’ world – from the clays artists use, (including local wild clays they dig up in Montana), to the artworks they create, to even the energy efficient kilns they now use, said Harrison.

Sustainable ceramics has been a longtime interest of his. A decade ago, Harrison wrote the book, “Sustainable Ceramics: A Practical Approach,” published by Bloomsbury Publishing.

Both artists grew up surrounded by and inspired by nature.

Harrison was in Winnipeg and O’Malley in New Hampshire.

“My central focus is environmental awareness and resourcefulness,” said O’Malley. A lot of people think they need a lot of money to buy the materials to make art, but “the materials can be within arms’ reach.”

O’Malley scrounged a lot of the fabric in the exhibit from items thrown out by Montana State University students at the end of the semester.

While some artists may not take to dumpster diving, local thrift stores can also yield an abundance of materials.

“This is simple, straightforward and low-cost art making for anyone with initiative and curiosity,” they say in their artist statement.

This particular exhibit is site specific. Harrison and O’Malley specifically chose their materials and designs with the Jailhouse Gallery in mind and the natural materials the gallery contains – stone, wood, steel and light.

“We’re very pleased that The Myrna Loy has given us this opportunity,” said Harrison.

“I’ve been reflecting on the whole collaborative experience,” said O’Malley. “It’s been really amazing. It almost feels like a way of giving back to our community. I really believe in the power of education and I feel like this is a very educational exhibit … and want to share that knowledge.”

Both artists are eager to keep exploring greener and more sustainable ways to work and pass on what they’re learning to others in future workshops.