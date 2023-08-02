The Montana Department of Environmental Quality will have a public meeting 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 to discuss cleanup construction for the Upper Tenmile Creek Mining Area Site Superfund project in 2023 and 2024.

The meeting will be at the Rimini Fire Station.

Work to be performed includes:

Remediation of mine sites in the Minnehaha Creek drainage

Removal and hauling of the waste material stockpiled on RV Ranch property near the Landmark Subdivision.

Remediation of an irrigation ditch on the RV Ranch property near the Landmark Subdivision.

Also to be discussed is project schedules, haul routes, traffic impacts, future construction activities, and other topics.

The public may attend. People with questions can contact: Dick Sloan, DEQ project officer, 406-444-6442, rsloan@mt.gov or Kevin Stone, DEQ Public Information Specialist, 406-444-6469, kevin.stone@mt.gov

Staff Writer Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021 or phil.drake@helenair.com.