Right after Montana primary, already talk of Senate race debates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Less than 24 hours after the primary election, the U.S. Senate candidates are already talking debates.

On Wednesday morning, incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines' campaign manager sent the campaign manager of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, a letter proposing four debates in the general election.

"The 2020 election will be the most pivotal election in our lifetime and it's absolutely critical voters understand where each candidate stands on the most pressing issues facing Montanans ... " the letter from campaign manager Shane Scanlon reads.

Bullock's campaign manager replied in a letter later in the day saying the campaign agrees debates will "help Montanans decide who will best represent them in the Senate and look forward to participating in that exchange of ideas this fall," wrote Bullock campaign manager Megan Simpson.

Scanlon wrote that Daines had confirmed he would participate in debates hosted by the Montana Television Network, Montana PBS, the Montana Broadcasters Association and Montana Chamber of Commerce.

Bullock's campaign said Wednesday it hadn't been contacted by those organizations yet.