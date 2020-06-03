Right after Montana primary, already talk of Senate race debates

Less than 24 hours after the primary election, the U.S. Senate candidates are already talking debates.
On Wednesday morning, incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines' campaign manager sent the campaign manager of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, a letter proposing four debates in the general election.
"The 2020 election will be the most pivotal election in our lifetime and it's absolutely critical voters understand where each candidate stands on the most pressing issues facing Montanans ... " the letter from campaign manager Shane Scanlon reads.
Bullock's campaign manager replied in a letter later in the day saying the campaign agrees debates will "help Montanans decide who will best represent them in the Senate and look forward to participating in that exchange of ideas this fall," wrote Bullock campaign manager Megan Simpson.
Scanlon wrote that Daines had confirmed he would participate in debates hosted by the Montana Television Network, Montana PBS, the Montana Broadcasters Association and Montana Chamber of Commerce.
Bullock's campaign said Wednesday it hadn't been contacted by those organizations yet.
In the letter, Simpson wrote the campaign was looking forward to finalizing a debate schedule that followed guidance to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"As Montana remains under social distancing guidelines and adheres to large gathering limits, it is important to pursue a debate timetable and format that takes Montanans' safety into account," Simpson wrote.
