Richard C. Hulbert column: Rebirthing in a non-spiritual world

The human spirit is the essence of who we are, our soul, and without it we are animals driven solely by instinct. The human spirit can be the source of evil in the world, as well as the source of all that is good in human history.

The transformation of the human spirit is fundamental to religious aspiration and the centerpiece of the Christian faith. Christians claim that in Christ we are transformed into the image of God. Paul spoke of this in his letter to the Christian community in Rome in advance of his first and only visit to Rome. He advised this congregation to avoid being transformed to the patterns of the world and to be transformed by the renewal of your mind. He added that we will be changed from inside out.

The transformation process is defined differently among faith traditions. In my United Methodist tradition, transformation is expressed as a life-long spiritual journey during which we learn to see the world as God sees it, to love like Jesus loved, and to embrace all people as children of God. Others define it in terms of an ecstatic experience. John Wesley experienced spiritual transformation as a warmed heart in the midst of spiritually devout people.

But how does transformation happen?

Christians often point to the puzzling story in the Gospel of John relating an encounter between Jesus and a mythical character Nicodemus. Nicodemus appears as a devout member of the Jewish Court system. He is referred to only in the Gospel of John, the other two references involving Nicodemus voicing support for Jesus at the latter’s trial, and his bringing spices to anoint the body of the crucified Jesus.

In his encounter with Jesus, Nicodemus acknowledges the influence of Jesus, seemingly curious about the source of Jesus’ influence. Jesus abruptly proclaims that one must be born again of the spirit, in other words, a spiritual transformation. The essence of this conversation is that is that those whose spirits are reborn in the image of God discover the fullness of life that every human, religious or not, seeks. The literalist Nicodemus is bewildered. How is this possible?

We too might find the concept of rebirth bewildering. The church has traditionally defined this process as developing a personal relationship with Jesus. But, again, how is this possible?

How does one have a personal relationship with Jesus? After all we live in a world driven by evidence-driven science and technology that leaves little room for spiritual transformation.

Recently I had an a-ha thought about this. Maybe we develop a personal relationship with Jesus in the same way we have personal relationships with others. When we think about it, each of us is transformed by one or more relationships we have with other people. Of course, this transformation could be for the good or bad, depending on our relationships. But relationships are the bedrock of the human experience. A life without relationships is like a life without food. The human spirit withers and dies, and with it the body dies. Relationships fuel our own spirits.

These connections often inspire and transform our own lives. Being close to another can result in an uplifting and transformation our own spirits and lives. Likewise, being close to another can result in a deflating of our own spirits, depending on the nature of the relationship.

My inspiration for living from day to day often comes from relating to others. These include my spouse, my child, a friend, a parishioner whose personal life experiences transform mine. In witnessing how they navigate the complexities of their lives, I find hope and strength for navigating my life. In essence, in relating, I am continuously transformed.

Perhaps in pursuing a personal relationship with Jesus, we have overlooked the obvious – those whose lives were transformed by a personal encounter with Jesus. We have been taught to focus on Jesus in these stories – his love and compassion. But have we overlooked the spiritual transformation that takes place in others who encounter Jesus?

What if we place ourselves in their often-miserable lives and try to experience the new life and hope resulting from their encounters with Jesus? What if we try to find ourselves in their lives and imagine their transformation? Is it possible that we can develop a personal relationship with Jesus by walking in the shoes of those were transformed in their personal relationship with Jesus? Will we find re-birth through relating to them?

I am thinking of the woman with the alabaster jar, a woman of the night, she who crashes a staff meeting between Jesus and his disciples and fell to Jesus’ feet anointing them with precious oil. She left that encounter knowing that in-spite of her rotten life, there was hope, finally someone cares. We recall Jesus’ conversation with the woman at the well. She came to the well guilt-ridden over the life choices she had made.

Yet she departed from that conversation with the knowledge that God cares more about her future life rather than her past life. Or, there is the blind beggar on the street whom the disciples begged Jesus to ignore because he was unclean. Jesus ignored them and blessed the life of this dispirited man who learned for the first time that maybe he had value after all.

These stories about people whose lives are transformed by their encounter with Jesus abound in the Gospels All Jesus did was embody love and acceptance in relating to others, and their spirits were transformed.

In seeking a personal relationship with Jesus, what if we find ourselves in the lives of those who encountered Jesus, resulting in the renewal of their lives? By relating our lives to the lives of these, might we experience what they experienced and thus find transformation in our own lives? What if our lives are indeed transformed by their transformed lives?

What if in these examples and many more, we also can be transformed by identifying with these transformation experiences and find hope in transformed lives of our own. Perhaps In their lives we find hope in ours. We too carry guilt and regret on our backs like a heavy sandbag. We too experience the agonizing pain of rejection by others and aloneness?

We too have fears about the future and what will become of us. We too wonder sometimes if anyone cares about us and understands what we are experiencing. We too might live our lives differently if we had the chance. After all, our lives are not much different from theirs, except we live them in a modern world that gives little credence to matters that cannot be defined by microscopes or digital algorithms or legal calisthenics.

We too can experience the full measure of what Jesus offered them in the transformation of our lives if we try to walk in their shoes and experience their spiritual exhilaration in relating to Jesus.

Perhaps re-birthing and relating are two sides of the same coin.