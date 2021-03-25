Ricardo Morales to perform Copland’s Clarinet Concerto with Helena Symphony

“Some of the things that make it difficult is the beginning requires a very sustained approach to the musical line, and there’s a great deal of leaps that have to be done as smoothly as possible to create the calm, very beautiful feeling.

“And then the cadenza comes at the heels of the long introduction. You are basically thoroughly winded. It has a little bit of a challenge for endurance.”

Although Morales has performed it before, “it always feels very fresh because there are so many different elements and the way the jazzy elements are done.”

While many musicians play up the concerto’s jazzy parts, Morales finds it amusing that Goodman, the King of Swing, was “sort of restrained himself,” and took more of a classical approach when playing it.

Copland, who directed the concerto for many different clarinet players, was elusive about the interpretation, saying, “It can be done whichever way you feel.”

“It’s a very inviting piece in that sense,” said Morales. “That also adds to what I call the openness - or American style.”

Morales admits with delight that he likes to do a jazzier interpretation.