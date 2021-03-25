Ricardo Morales to perform Copland’s Clarinet Concerto with Helena Symphony

Many consider Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto one of the top 10 works for clarinet in existence.
Commissioned by legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman, the work is considered one of the most beautiful and challenging works for clarinet.
This Saturday, March 27, celebrated clarinetist Ricardo Morales takes up the challenge, performing the lyrical and jazz-influenced Clarinet Concerto at 7:30 p.m. with the Helena Symphony Orchestra.
The concert will be live streamed on YouTube as part of the HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana.
The coupling of legendary clarinetist Benny Goodman and Copland still remains one of the most exciting partnerships in all of American music, writes music director Allan R. Scott in his concert notes.
“Benny Goodman was recognized as the King of Swing, but he also was very much interested in promoting the clarinet” and expanding the repertoire by commissioning works, said Morales in an IR phone interview from Philadelphia.
“The Copland piece is interesting because it blends a lot of the nicer elements of Copland’s beautiful writing … the big leaps and the open intervals… that have this ...Appalachian (Spring) sound of sweetness and hope.
“It’s in two parts -- a slow beginning and then a fun, fast part, which is tied in by a cadenza.
“Some of the things that make it difficult is the beginning requires a very sustained approach to the musical line, and there’s a great deal of leaps that have to be done as smoothly as possible to create the calm, very beautiful feeling.
“And then the cadenza comes at the heels of the long introduction. You are basically thoroughly winded. It has a little bit of a challenge for endurance.”
Although Morales has performed it before, “it always feels very fresh because there are so many different elements and the way the jazzy elements are done.”
While many musicians play up the concerto’s jazzy parts, Morales finds it amusing that Goodman, the King of Swing, was “sort of restrained himself,” and took more of a classical approach when playing it.
Copland, who directed the concerto for many different clarinet players, was elusive about the interpretation, saying, “It can be done whichever way you feel.”
“It’s a very inviting piece in that sense,” said Morales. “That also adds to what I call the openness - or American style.”
Morales admits with delight that he likes to do a jazzier interpretation.
“That is the advantage of having a wonderful piece of music. The better the music, the better the possibilities and the less constraint one has in the interpretation.
“It is just a lovely piece. It works in many, many different scenarios.”
But how the piece will be played Saturday depends on the give-and-take interaction with conductor Scott and the orchestra.
“Allan has a very open and wonderful way of interacting in the music-making,” Morales said. “It’s just a wonderful opportunity to play with him again.”
Morales grew up in Puerto Rico and comes from a music-loving, music-making family.
His father had no formal music training, Morales said, but loved to write songs, and played guitar by ear. The family would all play music together in a family band.
Morales jokes that he took up clarinet as self-defense because he was always forced to be the singer when he was young and found both the lyrics and his aunties fussing over him totally embarrassing.
“For me, the clarinet was a love affair. I loved it from the beginning.”
He recalls bringing the instrument home the first day he got it at school and “my parents had to make me stop” after four hours of playing, he laughed, admitting he must have sounded like a wet cat screeching.
“You may want to save some lip for tomorrow,” his father wisely advised.
Morales, and his five siblings, have all gone on to professional careers in music, with Morales joining the Philadelphia Orchestra as principal clarinetist in 2003.
“This will be my second time coming to Helena,” he said. In 2019, he performed the Mozart Clarinet Concerto for a Mozart by Candlelight concert.
“I’m very excited (to return) because Helena is a musical city … and the public was really great. The orchestra was a wonderful ensemble. They have a beautiful sound -- very organic. You can feel the interaction of every musician. It has a wonderful family feeling.”
“People were just jaw-dropped,” said Scott of Morales’ Mozart concert. “They couldn’t believe it … so we knew we had to have him back.”
Scott describes the Copland concerto as “extremely demanding from a virtuosic standpoint” for not only the clarinet, but “it’s extremely complicated for the orchestra and the strings, especially, -- yet it sounds easy to the listener.”
“You can see why Copland wrote it for Goodman,” he said. “The third movement is definitely on fire with jazz influences.”
The concerto is a perfect melding of American music “in the sense that you have the unique and very personal sounds of Aaron Copland, which we sometimes consider the most quintessential Americana, combined with the truest American sounds that we have, jazz. Jazz is uniquely American.”
The symphony will also perform Mendelssohn’s “Scottish Symphony,” which Scott called “one of the great loves” for musicians and audiences alike.
“It’s his longest symphony, and it’s his most grand.”
Mendelssohn found his inspiration for the sounds of the opening, when he visited the ruins of a chapel where Queen Mary was crowned Queen of Scotland.
“It is pretty grand and epic, and you feel as though you are experiencing a true musical journey. You can almost sense the misty air and this grand seaside.”
Mendelssohn “doesn’t use a single sound of Scottish melodies,” said Scott. “He makes it seem like he does by using certain techniques. It’s very picturesque and immense.”
While Scott didn’t set out to create an overall theme for Saturday’s concert, he said, “if there has to be a connection, I would argue there’s a musical escape to it all.”
Watch the livestreamed concert at YouTube.com/helenasymphony or by following links on the symphony's home page or Facebook page.
There is no charge for streaming the concert, but there will be an option available online to make a donation to the Helena Symphony.
For more information, visit helenasymphony.org.