Rex Weltz, Rossiter's new principal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's not often that someone goes from being a superintendent to an elementary school principal, but that is exactly the move Rex Weltz wanted to make.

Weltz has taken over Rossiter Elementary School as its new principal. He previously served as the superintendent for Polson schools for the past four years and was the Polson High School principal for four years prior to that.

He was born and raised in the small town of Noxon and a graduate from Western Montana College. Weltz started his career in Hamilton, where he worked from 1994 to 1999. He would then spend a decade teaching and being a principal across a number of towns in Alaska.

A family illness would eventually bring Weltz back to the lower 48 where he would act as a high school principal in Forks, Washington. In total, Weltz has approximately 13 years of experience as a principal.

"My professional goal was to work in a AA school district," Weltz said. "Helena has a lot to offer."

Weltz also said he simply missed being around kids. Working with students and adults is something the higher administrative position of superintendent lacked. The AA district size of Helena was the perfect fit for Weltz's ambitions.