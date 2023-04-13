A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the April 2 firebombing of sheriff’s vehicles and property at the city of Helena Law and Justice Center, federal officials said Thursday.

The reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in conjunction with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident, which occurred at 1:50 a.m., involved an individual throwing an ignited incendiary bomb, also known as a Molotov cocktail, at sheriff’s vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The Law and Justice Center, 406 Fuller Ave., houses the Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Helena Municipal Court.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 447-8235.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

ATF regulates the firearm industry and is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton talked about the incident Thursday at Hometown Helena, a grassroots civics group of residents and business people.

“What is disturbing to me is the level of violence,” he said. “For me, this is my home. This is where I raised my kids. This is where my grandkids are… An assault on my home ground is tough.”

He said it is not known if the person is male or female.

Dutton said he was seeking accountability and they will find the person or persons responsible and bring them to justice.

Staff Writer Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021 or phil.drake@helenair.com.