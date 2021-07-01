Revive at Five to kick off summer music with SunsAh406

Fresh from winning the Montana Battle of the Bands, SunsAh406 takes the stage at Pioneer Park 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, to launch this summer’s Revive at Five.

Once again, free live music will rock the gulch every Wednesday night in July and August.

It may look and feel a lot like the well loved Alive at Five, but it’s been rebranded as Revive at Five to better fit these COVID times.

“It was a very tough year for our community and our business owners, particularly,” said Mike Rooney, operations director for Downtown Helena, Inc., which sponsors the summer concert series.

The name change was inspired by the pandemic.

“We saw it as a way to bring the community back and revitalize the Downtown,” Rooney said. “And we saw it as a way to get the community back on its feet and get the community back together to have fun again in a safe way.

“Local food, local beer and local bands are the three pillars of this, and local nonprofits as well. We want to make it as local as possible.

“All of the bands are Montana bands, six are from Helena and East Helena and two are from Missoula.