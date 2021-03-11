Revive at Five: Downtown Helena concert series coming back with a new brand

As Helena begins its ascent from the depths of a global health pandemic, the organizers of at least one cherished community event are hoping for a summertime revival.

The folks at Downtown Helena, Inc. (DHI) are planning to launch the rebranded Revive at Five, a weekly downtown concert series formerly known as Alive at Five, as early as July.

"We know people are champing at the bit to get involved with this again," DHI Operations Director Mike Rooney said in an interview. "After this past year, I think people are definitely anxious to get out of their homes."

With Lewis and Clark County lifting COVID-19 restrictions on event sizes, DHI will not need to submit a virus mitigation plan to the local health department for approval unless restrictions are reinstated.

Still, Rooney said event planning so far has put public health and safety at the top of the list of priorities. The concert series will be held primarily at outdoor venues, per usual, but should the need arise, Rooney said DHI is prepared to implement virus spread mitigation strategies, including limiting ticket sales.

"We want to ensure attendees will be safe," Rooney said. "We will cancel some events if it comes to that."