Revive at Five: Downtown Helena concert series coming back with a new brand

As Helena begins its ascent from the depths of a global health pandemic, the organizers of at least one cherished community event are hoping for a summertime revival.
The folks at Downtown Helena, Inc. (DHI) are planning to launch the rebranded Revive at Five, a weekly downtown concert series formerly known as Alive at Five, as early as July.
"We know people are champing at the bit to get involved with this again," DHI Operations Director Mike Rooney said in an interview. "After this past year, I think people are definitely anxious to get out of their homes."
With Lewis and Clark County lifting COVID-19 restrictions on event sizes, DHI will not need to submit a virus mitigation plan to the local health department for approval unless restrictions are reinstated.
Still, Rooney said event planning so far has put public health and safety at the top of the list of priorities. The concert series will be held primarily at outdoor venues, per usual, but should the need arise, Rooney said DHI is prepared to implement virus spread mitigation strategies, including limiting ticket sales.
"We want to ensure attendees will be safe," Rooney said. "We will cancel some events if it comes to that."
The rotating cast of food and beverage vendors that has been a staple of the series will remain, but new to Revive at Five will be a "food truck bonanza" to kick off the season.
Rooney said it will be a sort of preview event.
The weekly event will rotate among its usual digs, Women's Park, Hill Park and Pioneer Park, but Rooney said they are considering "other surprise locations" as well.
When seeking input from downtown business owners, Rooney said they heard from many that hosting the Alive at Five events in the parks directs potential customers away from storefronts.
"We want to take that input and really implement it this year," he said, stopping short of disclosing any of the surprises.
DHI also plans to utilize the concrete slab the city installed in Hill Park with approximately $20,000 of tax increment financing district funds last summer. Rooney said they may use that space as a beer garden.
At the moment, no music acts have been scheduled, but Rooney said DHI will be putting out the call for bands, musicians and performers shortly.
Helena Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Cathy Burwell said in an interview the removal of virus restrictions and return of community events such as Revive at Five are very much welcomed by the city's hospitality industry.
"It means a lot, especially for the hospitality industry," Burwell said. "They were hit the hardest and are ready to get going again and make a profit."