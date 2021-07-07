 Skip to main content
Revive at Five brings live music back to downtown Helena
featured

Revive at Five brings live music back to downtown Helena

Revive at Five, formerly Alive at Five, returned Wednesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic before nearly 1,000 people at Pioneer Park.

Revive at Five's return Wednesday at Pioneer Park included live music.

The weekly live concert series Revive at Five returned to downtown Helena Wednesday evening, but not without attendees having to brave a little rain.

The community celebration, Revive at Five, brought some fun Wednesday to downtown Helena.

The series formerly known as Alive at Five was rebranded following its 2020 suspension over COVID-19 concerns.

Revive at Five made its first appearance of the summer Wednesday at Pioneer Park.

Local band SunsAh406 kicked off the eight-week concert series with a performance at Pioneer Park.

Helena's summer celebration, Revive at Five, formerly known as Alive at Five, made a welcome return Wednesday to Helena.

Future weeks are set to include performances from Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol, 10 Years Gone and Sweetgrass Blues Band.

July's Revive at Fives are scheduled to take place at Pioneer Park before transitioning to Women's Park for the final four shows in August.

“We saw it as a way to bring the community back and revitalize the downtown,” Downtown Helena Inc. Operations Director Mike Rooney previously told the Independent Record. “And we saw it as a way to get the community back on its feet and get the community back together to have fun again in a safe way."

