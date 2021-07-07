Revive at Five brings live music back to downtown Helena

The weekly live concert series Revive at Five returned to downtown Helena Wednesday evening, but not without attendees having to brave a little rain.

The series formerly known as Alive at Five was rebranded following its 2020 suspension over COVID-19 concerns.

Local band SunsAh406 kicked off the eight-week concert series with a performance at Pioneer Park.

Future weeks are set to include performances from Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol, 10 Years Gone and Sweetgrass Blues Band.

July's Revive at Fives are scheduled to take place at Pioneer Park before transitioning to Women's Park for the final four shows in August.

“We saw it as a way to bring the community back and revitalize the downtown,” Downtown Helena Inc. Operations Director Mike Rooney previously told the Independent Record. “And we saw it as a way to get the community back on its feet and get the community back together to have fun again in a safe way."

