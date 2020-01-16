1917
At Cinemark
(R)
Grade: A-
On April 2, 1917, the exact day Jeannette Rankin of Montana took her seat in Congress, President Woodrow Wilson asked for a declaration of war against Germany.
Four days later, on April 5, Congress began casting votes on entering the war. After midnight, on April 6, Rankin’s name was called to vote. Pulitzer-winning writer Will Englund captured the scene.
“At 3 a.m., the roll was called,” wrote Englund. “Miss Rankin was evidently under great mental distress… Her appearance was that of a woman on the verge of a breakdown. Would she betray her cause by voting against war? Or would she betray her conscience by voting in favor? She remained silent…
“The clerk went through the roll again. ‘Miss Rankin,’ he called out twice.
“She stood, clasped the back of the seat in front of her. ‘I want to stand by my country -- but I cannot vote for war,’ she said. Does that, the clerk asked, mean no? She nodded, dry-eyed, and sat down.”
Englund noted Rankin had cried often in the days leading up the vote, torn apart by the decision.
That vote probably cost her reelection. But, in 1940 she was elected to Congress again, and once again was asked to authorize American entry into a war. She, again, voted no, and a national headline screamed: “Woman lone dissenter as Congress declares war.”
"As a woman, I can't go to war, and I refuse to send anyone else,” she said, as she cast the only vote against sending America into World War II.
It’s hard not to think of those who tried to keep us out of war when we see compelling films about the horrors of war.
Recently, we’ve seen two powerful depictions of World War I.
Peter Jackson’s 2018 World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” used footage from the archives of Britain’s Imperial War museum. The narration was done by survivors of the Great War.
You have free articles remaining.
We moviegoers felt like we were standing next to soldiers who, in hours, would die from machine guns, or poison gas on the front in France or Belgium. Jackson’s grandfather fought and was wounded in the Great War. Jackson wanted to honor him – and many others on both sides – 100 years later.
Now in 2020, director Sam Mendes honors his grandfather by recounting that same war in the powerful film, “1917.” Mendes based the script on stories his grandfather told him – part fact, part myth.
Once again, we are taken to the front lines in Europe, side by side with two British friends given a harrowing assignment: Take a note to the general on the front lines in time to stop an attack that will result in the slaughter of thousands of troops as they rush into a German trap.
Instead of seeing soldiers massacred on the battlefield, Mendes chooses to bring war home to us through constant low-level fear as we and the two soldiers step over bodies, slosh through mud, dive to avoid sniper fire, walk across broken railings of bridges and, finally, reach the front lines just as troops are huddled to rush into German fire.
The tension and fear are unrelenting.
Mendes counterpoints the horror of war with stunning cinematography by Roger Deakins. Images of pure horror are rendered as Louvre paintings. One scene finds our friend running for his life at night as flares are fired overhead so Germans can spot him and kill him.
One second, it’s dark. The next its breathtakingly beautiful as if sunrise has arrived in an explosion of color.
Battlefield death is not beautiful, but the artists working on this film captured the death of soldiers in a way that memorializes their sacrifice while making us want to join Rankin in trying to stop war.
The plot was loosely based on stories that Mendes’ grandfather had told him about his experiences as a messenger in the British military during the same period.
Mendes chose to cast actors he described as “fresh,” rather than seeking marquee stars. Although Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay have some notable credits including Chapman’s “Game of Thrones” roles, they are intentionally meant to be “every man, any soldier.” Along the way they encounter some higher paid stars such as Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch.
The film is getting considerable attention because of a camera technique described as designed to give the illusion of a single take following the men on their journey. That’s only partly true, of course, but seeing the war through a scared soldier’s eyes keeps us relentlessly immersed in the story.
Jackson’s documentary is actually the more powerful film, owing to its meticulous attention to detail and its use of authentic footage. Seeing them both, makes “1917” feel just a touch more Hollywood.
But the impact of “1917” at the end is like a requiem to good men, gone too soon. I just sat there, sad.
Ernest Hemingway called World War I “the most colossal, murderous, mismanaged butchery that has ever taken place on earth.”
Mendes takes us back one more time so that we may not relive history. Rankin tried to warn us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.