Reverse Vigilante Parade moves to fairgrounds

Next week's Reverse Vigilante Day Parade has been relocated to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

According to an update from Helena Public Schools, the decision was made over the past few days to improve the viewing experience. The event was previously planned to be held at Helena High School and Capital High School but was consolidated into one location.

Along with parade floats, the high school bands and dance teams will also relocate to the fairgrounds.

Organizers are asking parade-goers to enter through the main gates via Custer or Henderson Avenue and exit only through Henderson Avenue to avoid traffic jams.

The Reverse Vigilante Day Parade is a major change to the yearly tradition held by the two high schools. Rather than the parade moving around town, parade-goers are welcome to view the floats, bands and dancers is a static location.

The parade is scheduled to begin at noon on May 7. Visitors are allowed to view the floats at their own pace.

Established in 1924, the annual parade typically draws thousands of spectators downtown to see the floats created by local high school students in celebration of local and state history.

