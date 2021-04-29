Reverse Vigilante Parade moves to fairgrounds

The 2019 Vigilante Parade, comprised of 83 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch.
Thom Bridge
Next week's Reverse Vigilante Day Parade has been relocated to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
According to an update from Helena Public Schools, the decision was made over the past few days to improve the viewing experience. The event was previously planned to be held at Helena High School and Capital High School but was consolidated into one location.
Along with parade floats, the high school bands and dance teams will also relocate to the fairgrounds.
Organizers are asking parade-goers to enter through the main gates via Custer or Henderson Avenue and exit only through Henderson Avenue to avoid traffic jams.
The Reverse Vigilante Day Parade is a major change to the yearly tradition held by the two high schools. Rather than the parade moving around town, parade-goers are welcome to view the floats, bands and dancers is a static location.
The parade is scheduled to begin at noon on May 7. Visitors are allowed to view the floats at their own pace.
Established in 1924, the annual parade typically draws thousands of spectators downtown to see the floats created by local high school students in celebration of local and state history.
2020 Vigilante Cruise
2020 Vigilante Cruise
2020 Vigilante Cruise
One of the entries in the Vigilante Cruise pays homage to the Netflix series "Tiger King."
2020 Vigilante Cruise
Another participant in the Vigilante Cruise 2020 celebrates the Capital High School Bruins.
2019 Vigilante Parade
2019 Vigilante Parade
2019 Vigilante Parade
2019 Vigilante Parade
2019 Vigilante Parade
2019 Vigilante Parade
2019 Vigilante Parade
2019 Vigilante Parade
2019 Vigilante Parade
The 95th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 83 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2019 Vigilante Parade
The 95th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 83 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2019 Vigilante Parade
The 95th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 83 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2019 Vigilante Parade
The 95th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 83 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2018 Vigilante Parade
The 94th Vigilante Parade, comprised of 91 floats, makes its way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon.
2017 Vigilante Parade
The annual Vigilante Parade rolls through Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
The annual Vigilante Parade rolls through Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
The annual Vigilante Parade rolls through Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
The annual Vigilante Parade rolls through Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
The annual Vigilante Parade rolls through Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
The annual Vigilante Parade rolls through Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
The annual Vigilante Parade rolls through Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
The annual Vigilante Parade rolls through Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
The annual Vigilante Parade rolls through Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
The annual Vigilante Parade rolls through Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
The annual Vigilante Parade rolls through Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
The annual Vigilante Parade rolls through Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
Hollee Goody holds Charlie Goody while petting a horse before the start of the annual Vigilante Parade on Last Chance Gulch, Friday afternoon. The parade, in its 93rd year, features dozens of floats representing "the pioneer life of Last Chance Gulch" created by students from Helena and Capital high schools.
2017 Vigilante Parade
Student re-create the Carroll College Smoker Friday afternoon during the annual Vigilante Parade on Last Chance Gulch.
2016 Vigilante Parade
About 80 floats, created by Helena high school students, made their way down Last Chance Gulch on May 6, 2016 for the annual Vigilante Parade.
2016 Vigilante Parade
About 80 floats, created by Helena high school students, made their way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon for the annual Vigilante Parade.
2016 Vigilante Parade
About 80 floats, created by Helena high school students, made their way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon for the annual Vigilante Parade.
2016 Vigilante Parade
About 80 floats, created by Helena high school students, made their way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon for the annual Vigilante Parade.
2016 Vigilante Parade
About 80 floats, created by Helena high school students, made their way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon for the annual Vigilante Parade.
2016 Vigilante Parade
About 80 floats, created by Helena high school students, made their way down Last Chance Gulch for the 2016 Vigilante Parade.
2016 Vigilante Parade
About 80 floats, created by Helena high school students, made their way down Last Chance Gulch Friday afternoon for the annual Vigilante Parade.
2015 Vigilante Parade
The Madison Buffalo Jump was a popular theme this year with many students heaving themselves off the cliff structure cloaked in Buffalo costumes.
2015 Vigilante Parade
Nearly 120 floats celebrating Helena's enduring history made their way through Last Chance Gulch Friday during the Vigilante Parade, facilitated by both Helena high schools.
2015 Vigilante Parade
Nearly 120 floats celebrating Helena's enduring history made their way through Last Chance Gulch Friday during the Vigilante Parade, facilitated by both Helena high schools.
2015 Vigilante Parade
Nearly 120 floats celebrating Helena's enduring history made their way through Last Chance Gulch Friday during the Vigilante Parade, facilitated by both Helena high schools.
2015 Vigilante Parade
The 91st Vigilante Day Parade will start at noon on Friday in downtown Helena. More than 80 floats constructed by high school students will pay homage to the Queen City's history.
2015 Vigilante Parade
It was a bloody scene on the St. Peter's Hospital float.
2015 Vigilante Parade
The Helena High marching band performs during Friday's Vigilante Parade in Downtown Helena.
2015 Vigilante Parade
Nearly 120 floats celebrating Helena's enduring history made their way through Last Chance Gulch Friday during the Vigilante Parade, facilitated by both Helena high schools.
2015 Vigilante Parade
Nearly 120 floats celebrating Helena's enduring history made their way through Last Chance Gulch Friday during the Vigilante Parade, facilitated by both Helena high schools.
2015 Vigilante Parade
Nearly 120 floats celebrating Helena's enduring history made their way through Last Chance Gulch Friday during the Vigilante Parade, facilitated by both Helena high schools.
