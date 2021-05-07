 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Reverse Vigilante Day Parade' brings 31 floats to fairgrounds
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

'Reverse Vigilante Day Parade' brings 31 floats to fairgrounds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, Helena's Vigilante Day Parade came back to life Friday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

For the first time since its inception in 1924, this year's event was billed as a "Reverse Vigilante Day Parade" and the floats did not move. Students from Helena High and Capital High created the 31 floats in this year's event, which is intended to be a celebration of local and state history. 

Traffic around Friday's event was backed up for miles as thousands of spectators drove through the event. 

2021 Vigilante Day Parade Results

A.J. Roberts Cup participation rankings

  • First place: Senior class - 19% of grade participated
  • Second place: Sophomore class - 15% of grade participated
  • Third place: Junior class - 14.5% of grade participated
  • Fourth place: Freshman class - 13% of grade participated

 Grand champion

  • Last Chance Gulch During Gold Rush: Cadence Tyhurst, Emily Hesselman, Eden LacQuay, Samantha Lowrey, and Dominea Uncles

Most historically authentic (Bradley Cup)

  • Mystery of Forestvale Cemetery: Jessica Marsh, Logan Marsh, and Andrea Stalnaker
Vigilante Parade

A float in the Reverse Vigilante Day Parade held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds on Friday.

American Indian

  • Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic: Freedom Nash, Alejandra Parra, Kylie Chormicle, and Makenna Wofford

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Historic Helena

  • Flying Through The Cathedral: Zita Graveley, Jayden Dupler, Abigail Hansen, Morgan Harris, Morgan Ockey, Ella Shropshire, Wes Bruski, Keelin Connolly, and Natalie Renk
Vigilante Parade

The "Flying Through The Cathedral" float is pictured in the Reverse Vigilante Day Parade held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds on Friday.

Pioneer life

  • Cabins in Reeder’s Alley: Braidie Carpenter, Ellie Mestdagh, Sarah Amos, Rory Petersen, Brendan Silvan, Brandon Brewer, Crystal Kelley, and Austin O’Shea

Helena business

  • The Parrot: Breanna Douglas-Myers, Abigail Simmons, Aricia Campillo, Saundra Hayes, Brandon Bossell, Caleb Dalton, Sean Herrera, Jason Hurley, Donald Shammel, Suziann Threlkeld, Cale Crowe, and Amia Moody
Vigilante Parade

A float celebrating The Parrot is seen in the Reverse Vigilante Day Parade held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds on Friday.

Famous people

  • Amelia Earhart: Katie LaFave, Paige Davidson, Vivian Schuma, and Gabbie Weida
Vigilante Parade

The Amelia Earhart float is seen in the Reverse Vigilante Day Parade held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds on Friday.

Mining and transportation

  • Last Chance Gulch During Gold Rush: Cadence Tyhurst, Emily Hesselman, Eden LacQuay, Samantha Lowrey, and Dominea Uncles
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News