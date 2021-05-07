'Reverse Vigilante Day Parade' brings 31 floats to fairgrounds

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, Helena's Vigilante Day Parade came back to life Friday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

For the first time since its inception in 1924, this year's event was billed as a "Reverse Vigilante Day Parade" and the floats did not move. Students from Helena High and Capital High created the 31 floats in this year's event, which is intended to be a celebration of local and state history.