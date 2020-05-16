Rev. Richard C. Hulbert: Good people happening to bad things... living faithfully in a time of crisis

As in Jesus’ life, so it is with our lives 2020 years later. A dark cloud of fear and foreboding has taken up residence in our lives. We are told that in our country alone, there is potential for 100,000 to 200,000 deaths and millions more worldwide resulting from this disease.

We know that we can feel fine, may never have symptoms, yet carry and transmit the virus to others. We realize that no one is immune – babies, children, young adults, adults and senior adults. There are no racial or national or ethnic exceptions. Those who do not take this disease seriously are endangering not only our own lives but those of others. Every dimension of our lives is upended. We cannot even imagine what life will be like when the pandemic is over.

Can we live faithfully, embody the of light of hope, in our circumstances? Some say no. This is God’s punishment for a faithless world. But I wonder if they really understand the nature of the God, who after the flood, promised “never again” to punish his people.

I wonder if they really understand the nature of God who is revealed in Jesus’ life of forgiveness and trust in the goodness of God and creation. To view the current pandemic as punishment is to reveal a crisis of faith that seems to be our default in times of crisis. and his people in the OT and NT?