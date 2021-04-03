Rev. Richard C. Hulbert: Good news for traumatized people

The arrival of Easter 2021 is greeted by a world traumatized by a deadly pandemic.
It seems everything we have counted on to bring meaning into our lives has suddenly been canceled by the horrific disease. Millions of lives have been shortened. We all know someone or some family impacted by the disease. We have lived in traumatic exile for a year.
We have lived our days fearing the worst for our own lives and those of our loved ones and neighbors. We have taken the precautions as recommended by the scientists but with each sneeze or ill-feeling, we wonder if we too might fall victim to the deadly disease. This is the definition of a pandemic. It traumatizes an entire generation and we look for any evidence of hope. Perhaps we find that hope in the prophecy of Isaiah 2,500 years ago.
The Old Testament book of Lamentations provides a glimpse of the horrific life among approximately 20,000 Jewish people living in exile in Babylon 2500 years ago. They had been deported from their home land in Judah to Babylon in where they remained in exile for 70 years. Their deportation by King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon resulted in the destruction of their holy city and Temple and 70 years of suffering and cultural pressures. An excerpt from
Lamentations underscores their plight.
All her people groan as they search for bread; they barter their treasures for food to keep themselves alive. "Look, LORD, and consider, for I am despised." (Lamentations 1:11).
Lamentations describes a traumatized people in exile with no hope for the restoration of their lives in Judah. They railed against the oppressors. They tried to heap as much blame on their enemies as possible. Even God was the target of their rage. Until the holocaust, this may have been among their darkest days. They turned on one-another. (Does this sound familiar?)
This was the backdrop for the prophecy of Isaiah. Here the Jewish people found good news for a traumatized people. And, Isaiah’s message of comfort reverberates through the ages where traumatized people in exile are desperate to find any reason to see beyond their plight. This message envisioned the end of suffering in exile and a return to the land of their dreams. They found that hope in Isaiah.
“Comfort, oh comfort my people,” says your God. “Speak softly and tenderly to Jerusalem, but also make it very clear. That she has served her sentence, that her sin is taken care of—forgiven! She’s been punished enough and more than enough, and now it’s over and done with.” Thunder in the desert! “Prepare for GOD’s arrival! Make the road straight and smooth, a highway fit for our God. (Isaiah 40:1-3 Message Version)
We are positioned to hear anew these words written 2,500 years ago as if they were written for us today. Isaiah proclaimed the coming end of misery. He can see and hear “thunder in the desert” and calls his people to make way for the coming of God. God will bring an end to miserable exile. Once again, God will fulfill his promise to Moses to protect his people from destruction.
In these magnificent words, traumatized people in exile then and now can find hope. These words offer comfort us also as we hear the “thunder in the desert” in the form of signs that the pandemic is approaching its conclusion. We can begin to think about venturing out of our own exile. Here we find compressed in a few words the entire message of the Judeo-Christian tradition. The creative spirit among us that we name “God” is busily leading his people to a better place.
in his inaugural sermon quoted in Luke, Jesus was faced with a similar time in the lives of the Jewish people, not in exile, but occupied by an oppressive empire. His was a message of hope in such a tie as the Babylonian captivity 500 years earlier. And again, he delivered the message of hope in the tradition of Isaiah. Consider the similarities. The Kingdom of God is at hand.
God’s Spirit is on me; he’s chosen me to preach the Message of good news to the poor, Sent me to announce pardon to prisoners and recovery of sight to the blind, To set the burdened and battered free, to announce, “This is God’s time to shine!” (Luke 4:18-19 Message Version)
Isaiah told his people to climb the highest mountain and shout. Climb a high mountain, preach good news. Raise your voice. Make it good and loud. Look at God who comes in power, ready to go into action. Jesus said “This is God’s “time to shine”.
On this Easter, as with the first Easter, there is among us an awakening. The light we see at the end of a long dark tunnel is becoming brighter. Miraculous vaccines are being rushed to communities throughout the world, and hospital and death rates are falling. We are not out of the woods yet, but we can hear and see the “thunder in the desert”. We slowly and carefully venture from our homes, dip our toes in safe worship together and resume safe gatherings with families and friends, realizing that the end does not come quickly but is preceded by the signs we will get our lives back. In these signs, this “thunder in the desert”, we can once again anticipate hope and joy in our lives. Traumatized people are finding hope.
As always, at the conclusion of traumatic events in human history, there are scholarly efforts to understand their origins and conclusions. In the matter of COVID 19, an effort is in play to identify the villains and the saviors and heroes in an effort to avoid repeating painful history.
Television news is flooded with analyses of how we got here and how we ended the pandemic. After ruling out all but the few enlightened politicians, some will give credit to the to the amazing scientists of our time and others will credit God.
I do not know the difference.
I am informed by my faith to understand that God is always working through people and history to lead us to a better place. The resurrection is not a one and done event but continues in God-hearted people everywhere throughout the world. Thanks be to God and the courageous people through whom the creative spirit works to bring us out of traumatic exile to a safe and better place. May we be counted among those in the lives we live.
Richard C. Hulbert, Master of Divinity, Vanderbilt University, United Methodist Minister (ret’d). Former pastor Covenant UMC and executive director of Bridges, Inc., retired VP - Xerox Inc., owner Rick Hulbert, Associates, LLC.