Rev. Richard C. Hulbert: Good news for traumatized people

On this Easter, as with the first Easter, there is among us an awakening. The light we see at the end of a long dark tunnel is becoming brighter. Miraculous vaccines are being rushed to communities throughout the world, and hospital and death rates are falling. We are not out of the woods yet, but we can hear and see the “thunder in the desert”. We slowly and carefully venture from our homes, dip our toes in safe worship together and resume safe gatherings with families and friends, realizing that the end does not come quickly but is preceded by the signs we will get our lives back. In these signs, this “thunder in the desert”, we can once again anticipate hope and joy in our lives. Traumatized people are finding hope.

As always, at the conclusion of traumatic events in human history, there are scholarly efforts to understand their origins and conclusions. In the matter of COVID 19, an effort is in play to identify the villains and the saviors and heroes in an effort to avoid repeating painful history.

Television news is flooded with analyses of how we got here and how we ended the pandemic. After ruling out all but the few enlightened politicians, some will give credit to the to the amazing scientists of our time and others will credit God.

I do not know the difference.

I am informed by my faith to understand that God is always working through people and history to lead us to a better place. The resurrection is not a one and done event but continues in God-hearted people everywhere throughout the world. Thanks be to God and the courageous people through whom the creative spirit works to bring us out of traumatic exile to a safe and better place. May we be counted among those in the lives we live.

Richard C. Hulbert, Master of Divinity, Vanderbilt University, United Methodist Minister (ret’d). Former pastor Covenant UMC and executive director of Bridges, Inc., retired VP - Xerox Inc., owner Rick Hulbert, Associates, LLC.

