Rev. Richard C. Hulbert: ‘Feeling good about doing good’

There is a Chinese proverb that says:

“If you want happiness for a day, go fishing. If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune. If you want happiness for a lifetime, help somebody.”

This is another way of saying the deepest fulfillment in human life is found is doing good, or self-giving.

I believe that humans are built for happiness, not sadness, depression, anxiety. Moreover, I believe that creation intended to be an environment in which life of all kinds and people of all races, religions, persuasions, can flourish, fulfill their purposes, and experience deep fulfillment and happiness. Creation was not intended to self-destruct whether by carelessness with nature or war, hate or greed.

The story of our Judeo/Christian faith re-enforces the notion that creation is intended for life of all types to flourish. Our Judeo/Christian tradition is grounded in the creator’s promise of abundant living on earth. This promise is the foundation of the story of Adam and Eve in the garden of Eden. It was to Abraham that promised a great nation, and to Noah to whom God promised never again to give up on his creation, and then to Moses through whom God renewed his promise of Covenant and gave the formula for abundant living within the Covenant relationship.