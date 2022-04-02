Rev. Richard C. Hulbert: Barabbas or Jesus: A dilemma for people of faith

Recently, a parishioner asked me for whom and for what do we pray with regard to the horrific events in Ukraine. I was preparing a sermon on Jesus and Barabbas and so the question was timely.

Jesus and Barabbas Jesus were both Jewish political prisoners of Rome – and for the same reason – opposition to Roman occupation of Palestine. They were both motivated by their Jewish faith. They shared the same name, Jesus, which means deliverer or rescuer. Each in his own way posed a threat to the so-called Peace of Rome.

Jesus of Nazareth had a significant following among oppressed peasants of Palestine. He preached a way of life leading to peace in the midst of in a politically oppressive Roman regime. His was a vision of lasting peace through faith in a living God who leads his people to care for one-another rather than obedience to a genocidal emperor who set himself up as a god. Jesus of Nazareth therefore posed a threat to the status quo.

Barabbas Jesus’ first name – Bar Abbas – meant son of God. Though religious, Barabbas was a “zealot” or a “terrorist” as we would encounter him today. Barabbas Jesus was among first century religious activists who pursued the violent overthrow of authoritarian Roman rule. His imprisonment by Rome undoubtedly resulted from his terrorist activity toward Rome. A later disciple, Simon, was known also to be a Zealot.

Tradition has it that Rome released one political prisoner each Passover to cruelly demonstrate the compassion of Rome. Pilate was the Roman official who presided over the trial of Jesus, which of course occurred during the Jewish festival of Passover when peasants from throughout Palestine came to Jerusalem. Pilate announced that he would release one of two political prisoners. He asked the crowd to choose between Jesus and Barabbas. The crowd of peasants suffering under imaginably cruel conditions shouted “Barabbas,” release “Barabbas”. Barabbas was released. In choosing Barabbas, the crowd chose violence over peaceful social change. Jesus, the peacemaker, remained in Roman custody to be crucified.

Perhaps we can understand why the angry peasants of ancient Palestine asked for the release of a religious terrorist instead of the peace-promoting Jesus. This reflects a revenge-driven human instinct to meet violence with violence, to respond to bombs with more bombs, to conduct killing in response to killing. That instinct was on display as the peasants called for the release of Barabbas.

Events can often pose difficult dilemmas for people of faith. We literally watch on television horrific genocidal atrocities committed by an authoritarian nation on a peace-loving nation. Our Barabbas-like instinctive response to the anger we may feel results in thoughts of or prayers for violent revenge against the offending nation.

At the same time, we know that this course of action would result in more death and mayhem among additional millions of people who are kept largely in the dark about the crime being committed by their deranged leader. We do not know the end of the story yet, but conceivably the future of life as we know it may be at stake.

My parishioner’s question may reflect a dilemma between anger and a sense of uneasiness about calling for and praying for more violence. That uneasiness would be rooted in the need to set aside the foundations of faith rooted in the goodness of God. Moreover, those in my Christian tradition would also necessarily set aa aside the life, and life-giving death and resurrection of Jesus who promoted a peaceful program for coping within an extremely oppressive political system – a program set forth in his inaugural sermon on the mount.

In considering how to respond to my parishioner’s’ apparent dilemma, two thoughts come to mind. First, in today’s world Americans and other democracies elect people and trust them to govern in a way that protects us and other peace-loving people by doing what they must to accomplish the trust we have in them and to do so with maximum restraint. They may need to make difficult decisions and these may include defensive violent responses to violence when nonviolent actions fail to stop the violence and man’s inhumanity to man. This is the political reality in which we live. This seems to be the history of the world. I am proud of my American citizenship, knowing that the vast majority of our leaders exercise restraint in the use of power, and that when they do not, we can and do replace them.

Second, people of faith represent and hopefully give voice to the still small voice of the Creator amidst of a world gone mad. This was God’s small voice of hope to a fearful Elijah in 1 Kings 19:11-13 on learning that all other prophets had been killed. It is the voice that reminds the world that all of creation was intended to work together, to co-exist where differences otherwise drive us to war. This voice tells us that differences will be reconciled peacefully on earth like they are in heaven.

To my questioning parishioner, my answer is this. We pray that the leaders of nations be touched by the same spirit that drives the amazing self-giving Polish people and others who offer shelter and a modicum of peace to the suffering refugees of Ukraine. These magnificent people demonstrate that God hears our prayers and is responding by showing us the way to peace.

The conflict between “East” and “West” over how to govern is overshadowed by the fact the people in both systems have the divine right to peace. Active compassion for the oppressed and restraint in the face of tyranny may sound foolish and impractical considering war-mongering rascals who are elevated to power.

However, let us remember that it was out of the seemingly foolish and unnecessary decision to submit to a crucifixion that the world discovered the true meaning of and pathway to peace, especially in troubled times. In choosing Jesus over Barabbas, we envision the future of the world at peace where people take care of each other, regardless of differences. Perhaps by the time this is published, our prayers will be heard and the daybreak of peace will have dawned.

Jesus’ words include these:

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.

Richard C. Hulbert, Master of Divinity, Vanderbilt University, United Methodist Minister (ret’d). Former pastor Covenant UMC and executive director of Bridges, Inc., retired VP - Xerox Inc., owner Rick Hulbert, Associates, LLC.

