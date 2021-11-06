Rev. Richard C. Hulbert: A mighty wind for our generation

Among us a strange wind blows that takes up residence in many human lives. These lives stand out like flickering candles in the wind amid in the chaos of our world, and beckon us to lives of kindness, justice for all, mercy, humility, generosity.

Above all, the mysterious wind fills the lives of those dedicated to the common good such as scientists, doctors, nurses and caregivers and friends who risk their lives to in the struggle to sustain the lives of others.

The Biblical names for the strange wind that engulfs many around us include Yahweh, Elohim, Father, and of course Holy Spirit and God. But these names are either not meaningful to those of us who are not the product of the religious cultures from which they derive or, as in the case of the paternalistic term Father, are inadequate and meaningless for a generation that is awakening to the reality of gender equality.

Moreover, the term God itself has been and too often hijacked by those who superimpose their own parochial and anthropomorphic understanding of the term. For our generation, none of these names effectively capture the essence of that mysterious wind that blows among us revealing the meaning and purpose of human life.

We need a new name for that mysterious wind, one that transcends the socially-assigned meaning to it and conveys its essence for the world in which we live. We need a name for that mysterious wind that can pull people together across man-made religious, economic, political, cultural and nationalistic boundaries in a common understanding of our interdependence as we face the challenges of human life.

Such a name would capture the essence of the human religious instinct and point to the underlying purpose of creation and the humans who inhabit it. Such a name would convey the basic human instinct of taking responsibility for one-another and for planet earth given to us for a human habitat for perpetuating human life. We see that mysterious wind in untold numbers of human lives who fight for the preservation of human and planetary survival. But what shall we call it?

It is natural for us to acquire our own religious orientation by modeling what we see in the lives of others. This would be true with all faith traditions. Those of us coming from the Christian tradition set our sights on the life of an individual who theologian John Dominic Crossin calls a Mediterranean Jewish peasant. In that humble life, one can see in its purest form a characteristic based on an ancient Latin term “compassion” meaning “suffer with”. This individual, not unlike heroes of non-Christian traditions, projects and calls us all to a life that enjoins other lives in a vision of goodness and mutual caring, and suggests that this is the ultimate purpose of human life. The essence of Crossin’s Mediterranean Jewish peasant is “compassion”. Entering this world as one like those with whom he lived, he experienced their agony yet pointed to a way of life that transcends their misery characterized by taking care of one another.

The strange wind that blows among us and takes up residence in those among us might logically be named Compassion. These compassion-filled people insist that we take care of one-another. What if that name could become part of our civic discussion about how to preserve human life in this time of death and destruction resulting from a powerful disease? Might more of us do what we must in order to preserve the lives of others?

I recently suggested to my congregation that as they read the Bible, they experiment with replacing the words God, Lord, Holy Spirit and even Jesus with the term Compassion and experience its power. Some examples:

“In the Beginning Compassion created the heavens and earth.” Or, in the beginning was the word and the word was with Compassion and was Compassion.

Again, Compassion so loved the world that Compassion gave his only son….

A number in the congregation commented on how substituting the name Compassion for biblical names for God, Jesus, and Holy Spirit enriched their understanding of their faith. In so doing, they were better able to make the connection between that who we name God and the lives that we all live.

The essence of God is compassion. And the mysterious wind that embodies so many who make a difference in the world is Compassion.

I do not know how or why a deadly disease like COVID has become the global challenge of our time. But I do know this: it has demonstrated to us all that it is only in taking care of one another can it be defeated.

May that mysterious wind compassion take up residence in the lives of us all.

From now on, when asked if I believe in God, which of course is no one else’s business, my answer will be “I believe in Compassion, don’t you?”

Richard C. Hulbert, Master of Divinity, Vanderbilt University, United Methodist Minister (ret’d). Former pastor Covenant UMC and executive director of Bridges, Inc., retired VP - Xerox Inc., owner Rick Hulbert, Associates, LLC.

