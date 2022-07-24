Rev. Nathan Scheidecker, Cathedral of St. Helena

It was while attending Carroll College that Butte native, Rev. Nathan Scheidecker, started taking his Catholic faith seriously and began considering a vocation in the priesthood. Thanks to the encouragement of Rev. Marc Lenneman, director of campus ministry at Carroll College, Scheidecker heard and embraced his next calling.

Following graduation from Carroll, Scheidecker attended the St. John Vianney Theological Seminary in Denver and was ordained a priest at the Cathedral of St. Helena in 2019. He currently serves as parochial vicar at the Cathedral.

Getting ordained near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic meant Scheidecker was thrown quite the curveball with his introduction to the priesthood.

“It’s been wildly different than I expected but very good even in the midst of everything,” he said.

Through everything, he has remained focused on his call to serve.

“I want to help people meet Jesus and know him as a real person who really loves them,” said Scheidecker.

Recently, Bishop Austin Vetter, of the Diocese of Helena, asked if Scheidecker would be willing to pursue advanced studies in Rome starting this summer. He gratefully accepted the request.

“It will be a good adventure,” said Scheidecker of his new assignment. “Whatever the bishop needs me to do I’ll do.”

Vetter assigned Scheidecker to study Canon Law at the Pontifical University of Santa Croce in Rome over the course of three years. And so, his priestly trajectory changed course once more.

“The plans I have don’t end up being as good as the plans the Lord lines up,” said Scheidecker.

A total of 18 people, mostly Cathedral parishioners, nominated Scheidecker for the 20 under 40 award — a testament to his likability.

“He is a dynamic and inspiring preacher who joyfully proclaims the truth and beauty of the Christian faith,” said Adam Kopczuk, a Cathedral parishioner. “He ministers to all in need with a keen mind, open ears, and a servant’s heart.”

Scheidecker expressed his gratitude for the abundant nominations but remained humble.

“The Cathedral is filled with tons of good people who are easy to love and so it’s easy to be here with this particular parish,” said Scheidecker.

With regards to other young men currently discerning the priesthood, his advice is simple.