Rev. Margaret Gillikin column: Look for opportunities to be a blessing

With the turning of the year and the cultural practice of making resolutions, many of us have made commitments focusing on self-improvement this week. We may or may not act upon them for long, but good intentions are on our minds.

We so often think in terms of self-discipline, abstinence from indulgence, will-power and hard work as the pathways for betterment. What if we could do good for ourselves and others in a different manner?

Fredrick Buechner is often quoted as saying that “your vocation in life lies where your greatest joy meets the world’s greatest need.” What might be possible if we spent more time immersed in activities that bring us JOY? Could we love ourselves and others into becoming more fully our best selves?

I believe we could!

Furthermore, I believe that we could combine our joyful actions to great effect. What if people from all religious traditions and spiritual perspectives added another health category to those we already track and strive to improve? In addition to attending to our physical, mental, financial, and spiritual health, etc. what if we also kept track of our community’s health and coordinated efforts to improve it?

Jeremiah 29:7 invites those of the Judeo-Christian tradition to “seek the welfare of your city.” What if people from all religious traditions and spiritual perspectives joined together in doing good for our shared home? This is a shared value spanning many generations and cultures. It is a place of agreement that can draw us together in combining our efforts on behalf of other people and our world.

One of my favorite quotes from John Wesley is, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.” Putting love into action is another point of agreement for many people.

Looking for opportunities to be a blessing widens our attention beyond our immediate purview. Looking for others to serve alongside magnifies expands our potential impact. Partnership is a magnifying power of exponential possibility. There are so many organizations in the Helena area doing good work that would appreciate you and the gift of your time, involvement, and dedication. Where do your passions lie? What do you love to do? Choose some organizations or people to partner with and dive in!

For the past year, St. Paul’s UMC has been partnering with United Way, Our Place and Good Samaritan to provide hot showers on a weekly basis to the unsheltered residents of Helena. Typically, 12-15 people utilize this service each Tuesday. However, this is but a small fraction of the estimated 300+ unhoused individuals in our community, and this service addresses only one need among MANY.

Recently, Plymouth Congregational Church initiated a conversation with several churches and non-profit service providers to coordinate our efforts to support and advocate for our neighbors without homes. We don’t yet know what this collaboration will yield, but trust this joint initiative will enable us to address more needs and serve more people even as the overarching challenges of affordable housing get addressed by the city and other agencies. Frank Kromkowski from Plymouth UCC is compiling an email list of group representatives and interested individuals who are inspired to join these efforts.

St. Paul’s and Narrate (and possibly other groups, too) have organized wood-cutting days in order to provide firewood to households that cannot afford to fully heat their homes. Partnership with Prickly Pear Land Trust, Mark’s Lumber, Gardenwerks and LIEAP make such projects really successful by expanding the number of participating groups and volunteers.

Expanding from local concerns, the newly developing Creation Advocacy Network is organizing for the purpose of climate advocacy. Dave Hemion, of St. Paul’s, is compiling a list of those interested in getting legislative updates and participating in trainings and other initiatives addressing climate change. Along these lines, Interfaith Power & Light and other groups are hosting a Climate Action Day on January 20th.

In addition to offering opportunities for serving others that community members can participate in, many churches offer adult education that is open to the community. Many of these classes support those who strive to do good work in good ways. For instance, I will be leading a discussion of Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist” on Zoom at noon on Wednesdays beginning January 11th. Please contact frontdesk@hummchurch.org if you’d like to participate.

It’s by no means a new thing for people of good will to devote themselves to the common good. Doing so intentionally and connectionally would be a great way for all of us to level-up in 2023! For when we work together, we truly can accomplish great things.