Great Divide Volunteer Ski Patrol will have its annual Retro Day and Poker Run fundraiser on Saturday and folks are encouraged to break out their retro gear and equipment for a fun day on the snow.

“Retro Day is a celebration of the (camaraderie) and rich history skiing and snowboarding at Great Divide has provided our community,” Tina Buttleman, Great Divide Volunteer Ski Patrol director, said in a news release.

She said it is also a great opportunity to support the volunteer ski patrollers who help keep the fun on the slopes safe all season.

Buttleman said Saturday will have fun-filled events for the family that include a raffle, poker run, best-dressed competition, music and prizes, including new ski and snowboard packages. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7385 Belmont Drive in Marysville.

The ski patrol is selling raffle tickets for ski and snowboard packages and donated gear and prizes from area businesses. Raffle tickets are being sold by volunteer patrollers. Donations will help support training and equipment to help keep people safe on the slopes.

The patrol is also raising money to build a new clinic to meet the community's growing needs though the Great Divide Ski Patrol Foundation.

The foundation is a tax-deductible nonprofit organized by the patrol, as well as some neighbors who support keeping the fun on the mountain safe.

The ski patrol is asking the Great Divide community of skiers, boarders and patrons to help by donating through the foundation’s website at https://gdspfoundation.org/.

The Great Divide Ski Volunteer Patrol never charges for its services or the medical equipment (mostly splints and wraps) used to help those who need it.

Joining the fun on Retro Day and supporting the Great Divide Ski Foundation by providing a tax-deductible donation supports the patrol’s efforts.

Those who donate $100 to the foundation before May 1 will be entered into a drawing for a new Blizzard ski setup, including bindings and mounting. A $100 donation gets one entry, $150 gets two entries, $200 gets three entries, etc.

Learn more about Great Divide Volunteer Ski Patrol, the new clinic, and ways to give at the foundation’s website.